National Pi Day: Snag All The $3.14 Deals While You Can

March 14 used to be known as a day for mathematicians, but because pie is amazing, it’s recently turned into a pie-extravaganza. Take advantage of these Pi Day deals while you can.

Achatz Homemade Pie Co.

Achatz is offering $3.14 slices of pie all-day on March 14.

Bertucci’s

From Tuesday, March 14 to Thursday, March 16, buy one large, brick oven pizza and get any small pizza for $3.14.

Blaze Pizza

Get any pizza for just $3.14 on Pi Day.

Pi Day, Pi Day, gotta get down on Pi Day—join us on 3/14 for $3.14 pies. *Limit one per order, in-restaurant only.* ???? #HowDoYouBlaze pic.twitter.com/2YGkKfHpcc — Blaze Pizza (@BlazePizza) March 9, 2017

Bojangles

It’s Bo time! Get three sweet potato pies for $3.14 all-day on Pi Day.

Boston Market

Chicken pot pie is on the house at Boston Market with the purchase of a meal and one drink.

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop

Buttermilk is offering mini-pies for $3.14 each on March 14. Buy four pies, get the fifth free.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Dickey’s is honoring Pi Day by offering customers one free slice of pecan pie with a $10 purchase.

Domino’s Pizza

Get any two-topping medium pan pizza for $8.99 on Pi Day.

Emporium Pies

Customers who can recite Pi to the 31st digit will win a free slice of pie at Emporium Pies.

Fried Pie

Buy a drink and get a one-topping pizza for $3.14 on Pi Day.

Fresh Brothers

New Fresh Fan Club members will receive 10 percent off any pie order.

Grand Traverse Pie Company

Grand Traverse is offering customers one slice of ABC (Apple, Blueberry, Cherry) pie with the purchase of any entrée.

Hungry Howie’s

Hungry Howie’s is offering one medium, one-topping pizza for $3.14 on March 13 and 14.

Marie Callender’s

Get a fresh lemon meringue pie for just $8.99 at Marie Callender’s.

Norma’s Café

A portion of the sales from pies sold at Norma’s Café on Pi Day will be donated to the School for the Talented and Gifted’s Robotics Team.

Papa John’s

Get one large, two-topping pizza at Papa John’s for $9.99.

Pi Pizza

Celebrate Pi Day right at Pi Pizza with deals on wings, beer, and pizza.

Check out one of the best Pi Day AND Pi Day Eve deals: Buy one large pizza, get a second pizza of equal or lesser value for $3.14! Dine-in only, except Chesterfield. More details here: pi-pizza.com/pi-day A post shared by Pi Pizzeria (@pi_pizzerias) on Mar 9, 2017 at 12:31pm PST

Pieology

This California-based chain is serving up $3.14 custom pizzas all-day on March 14.

Pi Day is coming! Join Pie Life & get one custom pizza for $3.14 at participating locations on 3/14. Sign up here: https://t.co/4qtGhIL9oa pic.twitter.com/UzS8Cyzv5I — Pieology Pizzeria (@pieology) March 8, 2017

Pizza Hut

Indulge on a large, two-topping pizza for just $7.99 at Pizza Hut during the month of March. Online only.

Pizza Press

The Pizza Press is celebrating Pi Day with $3.14 pizzas with the purchase of any drink.

Our favorite day of the year is here! Come celebrate Pi Day with The Pizza Press by gettin… https://t.co/pr9qCTnTrF pic.twitter.com/JeL1F2OpUP — The Pizza Press (@thepizzapress) March 11, 2017

Schlotzsky’s

Pi Day coincides with National Potato Chip Day, so in honor of the double-hitter, Scholotzsky’s is offering a free bag of chips with the purchase of a medium sandwich.

Stevie B’s Pizza Buffet

Pig out on unlimited pizza for just $3.14 at Stevie B’s Pizza Buffet.

Village Inn

Known for their slogan, “The Best Pies in America,” Village Inn is offering a $2 discount on pies Monday and Tuesday at participating locations.

Villa Italian Kitchen

On Tuesday, March 14, participating Villa Italian Kitchen locations nationwide will celebrate everyone’s two favorite “pi’s,” the mouthwatering pizza pie and the mathematical symbol Pi, by offering full-size Neapolitan Cheese Pizzas to guests for just $3.14 each.

To take advantage of this delicious offer, Pi fanatics should present a valid coupon at the register.

“At Villa Italian Kitchen, it is safe to say that our favorite kind of pi is the pizza,” Leslie Chinea, Director of Marketing for Villa Restaurant Group said in a company press release. “We are excited to get in on the celebration of National Pi Day by offering not only a slice of our delicious pizza, but the entire pie at a special Pi price!”

Your Pie

Your Pie is offering $3.14 pizzas, combos, and craft beers. In addition, pie diners will have the chance to win some Pi Day swag by snapping (and sharing) photos of their Pi Day experience using the hashtag #YourPieDay.

Whole Foods

Get a $3.14 discount on large bakery pies and large take-and-bake pizzas at Whole Foods on March 14.

