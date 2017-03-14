Tim Tebow Gets First Spring Training Hit, Makes Circus Catch [Video]

Tim Tebow got his first Spring Training 2017 hit today as a member of the New York Mets.

At the Mets Florida home field in Port St. Lucie, Tebow singled off of Miami Marlins pitcher Kyle Lobstein. Both Tebow and Lobstein are lefties, which by the book gives the pitcher the advantage.

With the hit, Tebow broke a 0-8 streak in the Mets 6-4 victory over the Fish. Overall, Tebow is now 1-10 (.100).

At age 29, the former NFL quarterback is trying to break into professional baseball. According to some cynics, the immensely popular Tebow getting playing time is a money grab by the Mets who want to boost Spring Training ticket and merchandise sales.

TIM TEBOW HAS A HIT…. They just put the ball in the Mets dugout. #smh #LGM #Mets pic.twitter.com/zPGTHl8RSp — Josh White (@_JoshRWhite) March 13, 2017

When asked why Tebow, a minor league camp invitee, started in left over other minor leaguers, Manager Terry Collins claimed the team is short on outfielders because of the World Baseball Classic and that “The other guys are 18. He’s not.. I think if there’s anybody who needs to make a fast jump, it’d be somebody in his category. When you talk to him about his experiences, it’s about, ‘Hey, look, you pick your game up when you play against better competition.’ We’re hoping that helps him get out of the gate,” ESPN reported.

Tebow did not bore the fan with a headfirst, diving catch of Justin Bour’s line drive in the second inning. Said Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard, according to the New York Post, about Tebow’s defensive gem, “That was awesome. The guy is a tremendous athlete.”

Tebow will again be with the big club as a bench player tomorrow in Grapefruit League action when the Mets travel to West Palm Beach to play the Houston Astros. What happens after that is up in the air.

The 2007 Heisman trophy winner from the University of Florida, where he won two national championships as the team’s quarterback, Tim Tebow was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the first round of the NFL Draft in 2010. After two seasons there (which included a playoff victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers), Tebow was picked up by the New York Jets where he, unfortunately, languished on the bench.

Given the lack of playing opportunities afforded to him by the coaching staff, Tim Tebow’s career with the Jets was dismal, finishing the season with just eight passing attempts for 39 yards and zero touchdowns.

Overall, Tim Tebow has 29 touchdowns (17 passing and 12 rushing) and 15 turnovers in three NFL seasons. Overall, he has recorded 2,422 passing yards and 989 yards rushing.

Tim Tebow’s attempted a comeback with the New England Patriots in 2013 and the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015, but was cut both times. In recent years, he reportedly declined the opportunity to play in the Canadian Football League to burnish his signal-calling credentials.

Tebow trained for about a year in Arizona and Los Angeles to redevelop his baseball skills. He hasn’t played organized baseball since his junior year in high school in 2005, when he batted almost.500, which helped his team reach the final four of the Florida state playoffs, ESPN noted in August 2016.

Tim Tebow’s decision to switch sports from football to baseball drew a lot of attention late last summer, as he had conducted a workout with representatives from several Major League Baseball teams in attendance, the Inquisitr previously explained. He went to play in the Mets’ instructional league.

While Tim Tebow may make a minor league roster, he is very much a long shot to make the big show, although defying the odds would thrill and inspire his many fans across the country.

Do you think it is Tebow Time in Major League Baseball, whether for the New York Mets or another team?

[Featured Image by John Palmer/MediaPunch/IPX via AP Images]