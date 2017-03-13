‘Love And Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Producers Film Stevie J And Joseline In Court?

The ratchetry of Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta continues! Whether it be cheating husbands, cheating baby daddies, or cheating baby daddies who become husbands, the hit VH1 show consistently brings drama every week. But now, it looks like the ratchetry has been amped up another notch, as the rumors are now surfacing that the producers of the show have requested the courthouses to tape Stevie J and Joseline — the show’s biggest stars — while they’re in court!

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Monday's 8/7c and Bad Girls Club East Meets West Tuesday's 8/7c #LHHATL #BGC17 pic.twitter.com/70c6ztYDPF — JamesBGCBlogger2 (@JamesBlogger2) March 13, 2017

According to the Grio, the Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta drama, of course, has extended into the courtroom, and rather than give people their privacy so they can sort things out on their own, the VH1 producers said “Ratings time!” and petitioned the courts to allow their cameras inside.

“NFGTV, the production company behind the show, has filed legal documentation requesting access to the courtroom when Stevie J and Joseline come to hash it out next month in a Georgia court of law. The judge has not yet responded to the request from NFGTV. Stevie J and Joseline have been feuding over the baby since Joseline requested a DNA test and sued not only for the cost of her medical expenses but also for child support and a parenting plan. However, Stevie J wanted to have physical custody and claimed that Joseline was abusing drugs while she was pregnant.”

Meanwhile, according to Hello Beautiful, Faith Evans — the Notorious B.I.G.’s ex-wife — briefly dated Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta star Stevie J before he got back with Joseline. And in an exclusive interview with the outlet, the R&B songstress pointed out how “heartbroken” she was when he chucked the deuces with her. At the same time, she said she wasn’t surprised.

“You know, I’m like, ‘you know I’m not about all the craziness. If I’m going to be in a relationship, it’s gotta be a serious one. You know?’ And I think probably for a few months he definitely went through the convincing and not getting a real response. You know, just, even though I was brushing him off, [he was] like, ‘no for real I really wanna be with you, I love you.’ And I’m like, ‘I love you too, but I don’t know if I wanna be with you.’ You know what I’m saying?”

https://t.co/UqFKzwk8Dl Love and Hip hop: Atlanta season 6 supertrailer pic.twitter.com/K7JBHrxMU2 — John Taylor (JT) (@VH1access) March 2, 2017

Finally, BET assures viewers that no matter what they see on upcoming episodes of Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta, don’t believe the hype. Not only are Stevie J and Joseline back together, they’re very happy with each other. It seems much of the drama is for the cameras.

Originally, the claim from Stevie J was that he and his baby mama were simply being civil for the sake of their daughter, Bonnie Bella. Now, however, the truth reveals a lot more.

“We knew that Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez have been working on patching up their relationship for the sake of their daughter, Bonnie Bella, but is it possible that the two are giving romance another try? According to Instagram and Twitter it appears, at the very least, that the two are spending some quality time together. Joseline took to Instagram to share a couple images of her with the father of her child — with baby Bonnie nowhere in sight.”

Looks like the happy couple is happy together again. God bless!

A new episode of Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta airs tonight on VH1. What do you think of this latest round of rumors?

[Featured Image by Paras Griffin/Getty Images]