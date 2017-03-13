‘Power’ Season 4: Omari Hardwick Gets Fans Excited Ahead of Release Date

Power Season 4 is on the way and the fifth season has already been green-lit due to the popularity of the series. Omari Hardwick, who plays James St. Patrick, has some exciting news that will excite fans waiting for season 4 of Power to drop.

Hardwick confirms that production for season 4 is finished and it is slated for a Summer 2017 release date. An official air date and trailer is yet to be released. However, we know that the previous season had a release date of July, therefore, fans can expect Power to drop around June/July.

Since the third season wrapped up, there is a lot of exciting new cast joining the hit series. Power cast Charlie Murphy as a prison guard for the fourth season. Murphy will play Marshal Williams and ‘Ghost’ will begin the season behind bars.

If you recall in season 3 of Power, St. Patrick was arrested by his former lover Angela for the murder of Greg. Angela, who many fans consider a homewrecker, found Ghost’s prints in the deceased Special agents apartment and it looks like he is responsible for the crime. To make matters worse, sociopath Kanan, played by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has Ghost’s son Tariq and sent a photo to Tasha to let him know he has her son hostage.

It is also worth noting that Kanan seems have a soft-spot for Tariq and may see him as a better ally than his own son that he brutally murdered in the second season.

Another new cast member joining the fourth season of Power is Larenz Tate, known for his roles in Menace II Society, Love Jones and Why Do Fools Fall in Love. Tate will play Councilman Rashad Tate, a city councilman from Jamaica Queens, according to Deadline.

Mexican actress Ana De La Reguera and Fast and Furious actor Sung Kang will also be joining the cast of Power season 4; however, their roles has not been revealed.

In an interview with TVLine, Power showrunner Courtney Kemp discussed what fans can expect in the highly anticipated fourth season:

“One of the things I’d like to say is: It’s fearless television. One of the things that we could have done with the series is never have Ghost be arrested until the last scene of the series, right? That’s a version. We chose not to. We chose to be fearless and go right at it.”

So, we’re going to go right at [the fact that] Ghost was arrested by Angela. We’re going to right at [the development that] Tommy’s the connect now, and we’re going to right at Tasha having made certain choices having to do with LaKeisha and her own ambitions now being stuck in this role of, “Uh-oh, my husband was arrested, my kids are affected, what do I do?”

Ghost is going to begin the fourth season in jail with his son being held hostage, Tommy taking over the drug business and being arrested by his former lover. It will be interesting to see how and if Ghost can put everything back together while running a legitimate nightclub business. His arrest will also give his nightclub partners anxiety.

We know that Detective Mike Sandoval is responsible for Greg’s murder but with James St. Patrick behind bars he is in the clear for now. The showrunner confirmed that he will be in the fourth season and may be part of the prosecution team against St. Patrick, which will make things interesting.

Tommy also chose Ghost over Holly, but in the same circumstances will Ghost choose Tommy over Angela?

Power season 4 will be released summer 2017.

