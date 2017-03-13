Pippa Middleton Plots Against Limelight Stealing Meghan Markle

Pippa Middleton is plotting against Meghan Markle so that she won’t attend her wedding. The actress is said to have caused unnecessary attention when she and her boyfriend Prince Harry attended a wedding in Jamaica. Apparently their attendance took attention away from the newlywed couple. Pippa is allegedly not interested in such drama and may be considering putting a certain status in the invites to her wedding in May.

Pippa’s stunning figure almost took away some attention from her own sister’s wedding. The attention was on her figure as she helped her sister down the aisle and many focused on her rather than her sister in that moment.

With this in mind Pippa is probably aware of what it is photographers will be looking forward to seeing. This may be one of the reasons she would not be interested in inviting her brother in law’s new love.

According to Mail Online Pippa may be considering reinforcing the, “no ring, no bring” rule. This would mean that the prince would be unable to bring the American actress to the wedding.

Pippa Versus Meghan Markle

Unless Prince Harry plans on going down on one knee and proposing to his girlfriend before the wedding she may be unable to attend the ceremony. Pippa is engaged to banker and wealth hedge fund boss, James Matthews. Her four carat Asscher cut engagement ring is estimated to cost around £250, 000.

James used to be a racecar driver before joining the finance world and is the CEO of Eden Rock capital management. He is also the older brother to Made In Chelsea reality star Spencer Matthews.

The soon to be newlyweds plan on saying their vows in a private church in Berkshire and then proceeding to a reception that will be held at a home owned by the Middleton family nearby.

Her sister Kate may have had a wedding that had 2,000 people but Pippa may opt for a smaller guest list. The guests will be a variety of friends including a few of the Made In Chelsea stars. Kate’s role is not yet clear if she will be a bridesmaid or not although she may do a reading during the service.

Her dress may be classic and glamorous and may be designed by Giles Deacon. She will obviously go for an option that won’t be reminiscent of her famous bridesmaid look during her sister’s wedding. However she may still opt for something similar to her sister’s long sleeves.

Other rumored designers are Jenny Packham and Alice Temperley.

Meghan May Make The Cut

While some may think that Pippa is plotting gainst Meghan it is quite possible that she may make an exception for her brother in law. As it may cause more drama if it were apparent that she had not invited Meghan. With the prince’s new found he himself may choose not to attend the wedding if that becomes the case. The prince who stands up for his girlfriend may not be too happy about his girlfriend being pushed away simply due to her fame.

The couple have been together for about six or so months have been spending more and more time together. Their public outing to their friends wedding in Jamaica was one of the first times the two have openly come out as a couple. The two were apparently loved up during Lara Hughes- Young’s nuptials. Meghan also got to stay with Prince William and his children, George and one year old Charlotte in Norfolk

Meghan however, could simply excuse her lack of attendance by saying that she was busy at work. Rumors have been swirling that the star is set to become more and more prominent on the legal drama Suits.

