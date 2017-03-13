Did ‘Teen Mom 2’ Kailyn Lowry Admit To Cheating On Javi Marroquin?

It seems Kailyn Lowry may have slipped up and admitted to cheating on Javi Marroquin while the couple was still legally married. Throughout Season 7 of Teen Mom 2, Marroquin adamantly accused Kail of cheating on him. The airman caught her at their home with another guy after he returned home from a long deployment, according to In Touch. In the clip, Kailyn fired back at Javi after he accused her of being unfaithful.

“I’m sorry we weren’t going to work it out, yeah — I slept with someone else, whoopty f****** doo.”

“I know what I do, I have nothing to cover up — I’m not sleeping with all these dudes! So don’t sit here and try to make me sound like some h** while you were gone.”

The once happy couple finalized their divorce in December of 2016 after four years of marriage. Multiple reasons led to the duo’s split. In the months following their highly publicized divorce, Javi and Kail continued to take jabs at each other via social media and Kail even had to get a protection from abuse against him, a source close to the couple told Radar Online.

Lowry confirmed her pregnancy after various news outlets and Teen Mom fans broke the story. And for now, Kail has chosen to keep the identity of the baby’s father private. However, fans suspected Kailyn let the name slip of the father of her unborn baby when the 24-year-old appeared to refer to the unidentified man while she answered a question on MTV’s Teen Mom 2 Aftershow.

“Larry and I talked about him babysitting.”

Kailyn promptly took to Twitter to deny Larry was her baby’s father, noting he was an MTV producer.

Nonetheless, Kailyn’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin maintains she’s concealing more shocking secrets behind the scenes. The Teen Mom 2 dad revealed that he will be working on his own bombshell tell-all book, which is tentatively titled, Heartlessly Hustled. The book title seems to be a spin-off of Lowry’s Hustle & Heart, which was published last year.

Javi said his book will give fans an inside glimpse of “what it’s like now to raise a smart and energetic little boy alone.” The publication has been in the making for quite some time. In August of 2016, Marroquin exclusively told Radar Online of plans for his upcoming book. Javi said the book is a response to Kail’s book… except his version will be “the truth and what she [Kailyn Lowry] actually did that ended the marriage.”

On the last season of Teen Mom 2, it was revealed that Lowry had suffered a miscarriage in 2015. The child would have been Lowry and Javi’s second baby together. Kailyn opened up to People magazine prior to the show airing on television.

Once the news surfaced, Javi asserted that he was not happy with everyone trying to insert him and Lincoln into Lowry’s new pregnancy drama. Marroquin added that he’s had several media outlets reach out to him in an attempt to comment on Kailyn’s pregnancy but he has chosen to remain silent.

Javi later posted a photo of their son Lincoln, 3, with the hopeful caption, “My son, follow your dreams. I’ll pick up the pieces for you. Love, your daddy.”

The night Lowry confirmed the news, the source close to Marroquin said he felt horrible for himself and his young son. The insider revealed Marroquin was looking at his son and asked, “What is she [Kailyn Lowry] doing to the both of us?” The insider added that Javi’s son, Lincoln, and Isaac are very close as siblings and the new baby may have a hard time fitting in with the family. The source added, “I don’t think he can look at this kid and feel the same way.”

“I like to think that everything kind of happened for a reason – I’m not really sure what the reason was yet for that, but I’m just constantly reminding myself that there was a reason why this happened.”

Recently, Kailyn opened up and said she hoped that she could find a way to build a friendship with her ex-husband so that they could co-parent Lincoln. However, Javi took to Twitter to fire noting that they are past the point of “friendship.” especially after Kail revealed that she is expecting baby number three with another man.

