Criss Angel Completes Straightjacket Stunt That Landed Him In The Hospital

Criss Angel’s Las Vegas show Mindfreak Live! took a turn for the worse when the famous illusionist became unconscious while performing his double-straitjacket act, according to guests at the Luxor hotel. On Saturday, Criss Angel officially returned to the stage and successfully completed the straitjacket stunt that landed him in the hospital on Friday, according to People.

The criss angel show was AMAZING!! pic.twitter.com/wuPhRrvNo7 — jocelynreinbold (@jocelynreinbold) March 12, 2017

The 90-minute show quickly came to a halt on Friday evening and Angel, 49, was rushed to the ER at Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center, according to TMZ. One worried Criss Angel fan took to Facebook to share his experience.

“What an awful experience! 10 mins into the show, Criss Angel was doing his upside-down straitjacket stunt and was almost out after spinning for 2 mins and then they let him down. He stopped moving, curtain down. Break for 15 mins. Now show canceled… Hope he is ok!! Didn’t appreciated people’s comments as they were leaving.”

Criss was discharged hours later. In a statement to People magazine, Angel’s reps confirmed that the performer lost consciousness and was taken to the nearby hospital. The rep then added that Criss hoped to return to the stage on Saturday after undergoing additional tests.

“Criss Angel routinely performs some of the world’s most dangerous illusions and escapes live on stage. During Friday evening’s performance, while attempting his famed upside-down straitjacket escape while suspended by his feet, he lost consciousness. He was lowered to the stage and rushed to the hospital where he was evaluated and released early this morning. He is undergoing additional testing today and while it is not yet certain, it is his hope to return to the stage in his hit show MINDFREAK® LIVE! at Luxor Las Vegas tonight. He is grateful for the outpouring of love and concern from his fans around the world.”

The statement added that due to the events that occurred on Friday, Criss and his son Johnny Crisstopher were unable to attend a previously scheduled appearance at a fundraiser for Make‐A‐Wish of Southern Nevada.

“In his absence, a representative of HELP, the non‐profit Criss created to find a cure for pediatric cancer, presented Make – A – Wish with a $100,000 donation.”

During the terrifying performance, audience members took to social media to share what they knew of Friday’s incident and added that were given full refunds after the show.

Update: They are giving full refunds. Criss Angel lost consciousness in mid-air. — Ryan Perez (@RyanPerez___) March 11, 2017

One social media user noted that Angel had stopped moving altogether, then the curtain lowered. It was announced that the audience would break for five minutes. Many audience members presumed the famed magician died.

In 2015, a video surfaced of a Criss Angel stunt gone wrong. During rehearsal for his then-upcoming show, The Supernaturalists, Angel’s costar, Spencer Horsman, became trapped inside a box filled with water that hovered several dozens of feet above the stage. Escape artist Spencer Horsman was hospitalized twice after his stunts went wrong at a Criss Angel show; once at the State Theater in New Brunswick and another time at Foxwoods Casino.

Criss suffered a shoulder injury when he performed a similar stunt similar to this in New York City’s Times Square in 2013. The accident forced him to go into a 10-week hiatus from his show, Believe.

The act also required him to hang upside down while buckled into a double-straitjacketed harness.

