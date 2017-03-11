Nintendo Responds: The Only Solution To Switch’s Bent Dock, Scratched Screen

Scratched Nintendo Switch screens and bent docks are abound. Nintendo responds and gives the only solution to the issue.

The Nintendo Switch has just been out for days but issues have already been raised regarding the device. We’ve heard from Engadgetabout the Nintendo Switch’s Joy-Cons losing sync and connection, about dbrand recalling their Nintendo Switch skins, and the dissatisfaction of users about the Switch’s measly local memory and limiting save game data system.

But one of the standouts in the several issues surrounding the Nintendo Switch are the reports of users, who are finding their Nintendo Switch screens scratched after docking.

Heavyreports that users are turning to various forums as Reddit and NeoGAF to talk about their experience with the docking mode of the Nintendo Switch. If you’re a Nintendo Switch user and haven’t heard of the reports, it looks like some players have noticed scratches on their screen after docking the device.

Interestingly, however, Nintendo’s North American president Reggie Fils-Aimé tells Timethat the issue of the scratched screens has never come up in the hundreds of tests and events they conducted throughout the year.

We have done, as you know, literally hundreds of events, starting with our activity back in January, and most recently the various tours that we continue to take the system out on. As soon as I heard of this report, I asked my teams, “Have we seen this in our own experience?” And the candid answer has been no. So throughout all of those experiences, throughout all the docking and undocking we’ve done, we haven’t seen it. So this is one where if it is happening, we want to understand more as to what the specific situation is.

After much debate and discussion, the general consensus is that the scratched screens are a byproduct of bent Nintendo Switch docks. A number of Nintendo Switch users are saying that they noticed their docks a bit bent, which could be causing friction with a part of the Switch’s screen.

Due to the concern building up around the issue, Nintendo Switch users who have been victims of the bent dock issue and those who want to keep their screens from getting scratched went to the IGN boards to discuss some fixes and workarounds they found for their Nintendo Switch TV docks.

Some users are cutting out strips of microfiber cloth or even moleskin foot padding roll, and sticking it the backside of the dock’s faceplate, which is the side that comes into contact with the Nintendo Switch’s screen.

Others, however, are cautioning against sticking anything inside the dock as padding as this only makes the space for the dock tighter for the Switch to fit easily inside, in the end, magnifying the chances of scratching.

User appleofenlightenment posts on NeoGAF:

Sticking felt / cushioning to the inside of the dock will INCREASE the potential for scratching the screen: 1. Over time, felt and textile materials can easily attract and hold dust particles. Tiny particles of dust can on a micro level be abrasive, sand like and scratch the screen. 2. Cushioning the inside of the dock with textile material will make the space in the dock tighter for Switch to fit inside, and thus magnifying the chances of scratching.

And the post actually makes sense since the piece of cloth that will be stuck inside the faceplate couldn’t be cleaned, which, in the long run, would cause more friction with the Nintendo Switch’s screen.

This has led to other users asking,

This might be crazy, but has anyone attempted to just cut the front part of the dock off?

User MrFlooD took the risk and decided to rip the front part of the Nintendo Switch dock off, which didn’t cause him any problems. In fact, he notes that it’s easy to remove “as long as you have a Y-Tip screwdriver.” You’ll just be left with an ugly Nintendo Switch, however, that has its warranty voided.

So if you’re experiencing this docking problem with your own Nintendo Switch, better yet, heed Nintendo’s one and only solution, which is to contact their support center right away.