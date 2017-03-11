Barack Obama And Michelle Have Lunch With Bono In New York City

While visiting New York City on Friday, former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle had a “casual lunch” with their friend, Bono, and his daughter Jordan Hewson. The former first couple smiled and waved to fans as they entered the Upland restaurant in New York City. They also acknowledged the friendly crowd as they left the restaurant.

They arrived at the Upland restaurant on Park Avenue South at about 1 p.m. where they met the former U2 lead vocalist, Bono. Bono was accompanied by his daughter, Jordan, aged 27.

Jordan is a tech entrepreneur who launched her company Speakable last year, the Daily Mail reports. The company reportedly helps to promote social activism, a field the Obamas know a lot about, making them useful contacts for the young entrepreneur.

The Obamas, Bono and her daughter had lunch in a private room in the restaurant’s downstairs section, according to Vanity Fair.

Barack and Michelle Obama met U2 frontman Bono for lunch in NYC; diners stood up, applauded and cheered https://t.co/RN93GWHokD pic.twitter.com/PTIh5Z0dPP — ABC News (@ABC) March 11, 2017

Michelle looked elegant, dressed in a black and white blouse, black pants and mid-length gray trench coat. She carried a leather bag by Alexander Wang, Vogue reports.

Barack was dressed in a black suit and white shirt, sans tie.

Enthusiastic crowds lined up on the streets outside the restaurant for a glimpse of the former first couple as they left.

Barack and Michelle waved and smiled at the crowds as they left. They had acknowledged fellow diners inside the restaurant, offering big smiles as diners paused from eating to snap photos.

According to Vanity Fair, a diner said Obama and Michelle were applauded as they left the restaurant.

If anyone wins at power couple dressing, it's the Obamas. https://t.co/v7Xz7TNVIi — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) March 11, 2017

Earlier on Thursday, Barack and Michelle went seen dining with their daughter Malia at Carbone, an Italian restaurant in New York City. Malia had moved to New York City in January for her internship at the Weinstein Company.

Barack was spotted sipping red wine and eating double lamb chop while Michelle drank white wine. Malia sipped plain water.

Carbone is one of Obama’s favorite restaurants in New York City and he visited the restaurant alone and with his daughters on multiple occasions as president.

Obama also caused a mild drama during his visit to New York City late last month. New Yorkers treated him to a rock star reception, with hundreds lining up on the streets for a glimpse of the former president after he was spotted entering an office building in the Flatiron District of Manhattan, the Inquisitr reported.

When he emerged from the building the crowd cheered, waved and clapped. Obama flashed his bright confident smile and waved back at the crowd as he entered a black SUV.

Media reports speculated at the time that he visited New York for a meeting at the office of Simons Foundation in New York.

Marilyn and James Harris Simons, the founders of the Simons Foundations, reportedly donated $670,000 to the Obama Foundation, the Daily Mail reported.

Later on the same day, Obama was spotted attending a performance of Arthur Miller’s The Price on Broadway with his daughter Malia. After the performance, the Obamas went backstage to meet with the cast, including Danny DeVito, Mark Ruffalo, Jessica Hecht and Tony Shalhoub, according to TMZ.

While Malia is doing her internship in New York, the second and youngest daughter of the Obamas, Sasha, is attending the Sidwell Friends, an exclusive high school in Washington D.C. The Obamas are reportedly staying in Washington, D.C. to allow Sasha complete her high school education.

They recently moved in to a house in the upscale Kalorama district of the city.

Barack & Michelle join Bono for lunch https://t.co/3Xn35UkzhK Why are the #Obamas lowering themselves hanging out with #Bono & #Branson — Liz Thomson (@LizofMuesliHill) March 11, 2017

The Obama’s latest visit to New York City follows media reports that the couple secured a multi-million dollar deal with Penguin Random House to publish their memoirs. Barack and Michelle will earn at least $60 million from selling the global rights to their memoirs, according to the Financial Times.

The record-setting book deal came after a bidding involving top publishers, such as HarperCollins, Simon & Schuster and Macmillan, the Inquisitr reported.

Although Michelle and Barack are writing their books separately, they chose to negotiate the sale of rights jointly.

[Featured Image by Ron Edmonds/AP Images]