‘Walking Dead’ 7×14 Spoilers: Terror At Hilltop, Daryl Dixon And Maggie Hunted

The Walking Dead Season 7, Episode 14 is more than a week away. It is rare that a promo clip or any reliable spoilers would be available this soon. However, FOX Spain released a video clip of what to expect in the upcoming episode. There will be terror at Hilltop Colony when people come looking for Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus). Maggie (Lauren Cohan), who is pregnant, is also in serious danger.

TWD spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the zombie apocalypse TV show.

Season 7, Episode 14 is titled “The Other Side.” According to the synopsis, provided by Spoilers Guide, it sounds like the Saviors are going to the different communities. This Sunday, on March 12, Episode 13 will air and The Kingdom is going to have an unpleasant – and violent – encounter with the Saviors. When “The Other Side” airs on March 19, it will be Hilltop Colony. Based on a promo clip, it looks like things are going to get intense and terrifying.

In The Walking Dead, Jesus (Tom Payne) always seems to know what is really going on with people. He tells Sasha that Rosita is not at Hilltop Colony to train them to fight. He knows that they are planning to kill Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). In the next scene, Sasha is in a rush, shoving things into a bag. Then, someone yells out that the Saviors are coming.

As TWD fans know, there are a few different problems with the Saviors showing up. First, they can’t know about Maggie. Not only is she at risk because she is pregnant, but Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) gave Negan the impression that Maggie died. If he were to find out that she is alive, nobody knows how the villain would react or who he would punish. Also, Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) at Hilltop Colony. He escaped from the Sanctuary and killed Joey. Negan is determined that Daryl be found and brought back to him. Not to mention, Gregory (Xander Berkeley) is a coward and only cares about saving himself. As for the residents, they don’t know how to defend themselves, at least not yet.

Simon says that he is looking for somebody. He insists that Hilltop Colony knows where this individual is. They are probably talking about Daryl, but Maggie is also hiding. Gregory can be heard talking about not knowing who would take over and that “they” might have crazy ideas. He knows his time as leader is limited and is trying to create doubt when it comes to Maggie being in charge.

In the final scene in The Walking Dead Season 7, Episode 14 promo clip, Rosita and Sasha go forward with their plan. A gun is aiming out of an upper-level window and they plan to shoot Negan. However, the plan is going to backfire and someone will pay the price. Not only could Sasha, Rosita, and the entire Hilltop Colony be punished, but it could ruin Rick and Daryl’s battle plans.

There are some fans that believe Rosita’s fury is going to get her killed. If it doesn’t, then she sure will cause a lot of grief for someone else. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Christian Serratos discussed the change in her character’s personality. She explained that trauma causes people to behave differently. This is how Rosita is coping with everything that has happened.

What do you think of the promo clip released early by FOX Spain? What do you think is going to happen in Season 7, Episode 14, titled “The Other Side?” Will Daryl and Maggie escape the Saviors? Will Rosita and Sasha’s plan to kill Negan on The Walking Dead blow up in their faces?

