‘The Originals’ Season 4 Spoilers: Hope In Danger And Family Friction

The Originals Season 4 will premiere on The CW network in just seven days. It seems like the hiatus went on forever. With new episodes airing soon, more spoilers and teasers are being released. Recently, the synopsis for Episodes 1-3 were made available. It turns out that the chaos is not over and Hope Mikaelson (Summer Fontana) is just one of several children in danger. Also, there will be a lot of tension between Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) and a member of the Mikaelson family.

Spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what to expect on The Vampire Diaries spinoff.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the press release for the season premiere reveals that Marcel (Charles Michael Davis) will be the kind of New Orleans. He invites all vampires who are not sired to come to the city. However, he soon finds out that they will pose a threat. He gets advice from a surprising source and some fans are wondering if it is Klaus. Meanwhile, Hayley is getting close to finding the cure for the Mikaelson siblings.

Spoilers Guide posted promotional images for The Originals Season 4 premiere, titled “Gather Up The Killers.” They show Klaus Mikaelson (Joseph Morgan) is still entombed by Marcel. However, he seems to be awake, but his tormentor appears to be taunting him with the Tunde Blade. Of course, Klaus could still be in his agony-induced coma. After all, he does see Cami (Leah Pipes) in the same episode even though she died.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Michael Narducci explained what is going on. The things Cami said to Klaus prior to her death is going through Klaus’ mind. It was there during the trial and while Marcel was stabbing him. Despite being in a coma and put in a tomb, those words will still be in his mind during the five years that he has been imprisoned.

As for Hayley, does she find the cure for the Mikaelson siblings? She does, according to the synopsis for The Originals Season 4, Episode 2, titled “No Quarter.”

“After being cured and woken, the Mikaelson siblings join Hayley in an effort to rescue Klaus from captivity – even if they must face Marcel in the process. Meanwhile, Klaus’ demons materialize in unexpected ways as he suffers from the effects of the Tunde Blade, and Vincent (Yusef Gatewood) investigates a haunting that will prove to be much more sinister than he could have imagined.”

By Episode 3, expect Klaus and Hope Mikaelson to be reunited. Remember, it has been five years and Hope is now seven-years-old. She probably doesn’t remember much about her father, if anything at all. However, they will work at bonding. Unfortunately, getting to know her father is not the only thing that will be affecting Hope in the episode titled “Haunter Of Ruins.” It turns out that Vincent (Yusef Gatewood) will tell Marcel some horrible things about his former wife, Eva Sinclair. They will also start to search for a witch with sinister plans to sacrifice several children. One of those kids is Klaus and Hayley’s daughter, Hope.

The synopsis for The Originals Season 4, Episode 3 also reveals that there will be tension between Hayley and Freya (Riley Voelkel). They have different opinions about what should be done to protect the Mikaelson family. Of course, Elijah (Daniel Gillies) will attempt to mediate as tempers flare.

What do you think is going to happen when Season 4 of The Originals premieres on March 17? Can Hope Mikaelson be saved from the mysterious witch? Can Klaus form a bond with his daughter? What will happen with Marcel, Hayley, and the Mikaelson siblings?

[Featured Image by Chris Frawley/WBTV via Getty Images]