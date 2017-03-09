Selena Gomez’s Mom Is Reportedly Concerned She’s Dating The Weeknd

Selena Gomez’s mother, Mandy Teefy, may not be on board with her highly-publicized romance with “Earned It” singer The Weeknd.

While Selena Gomez and The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, aren’t currently together, they recently spent a ton of time together in Europe and according to a new report, Teefy isn’t too keen on their whirlwind romance and feels the singer may be a bad influence on her daughter.

“Mandy has met Abel and thinks he is respectful in person, but she doesn’t think he’s a good influence on [Selena Gomez],” a source explained to Life & Style magazine, adding that Teefy doesn’t approve of The Weeknd “dirty and drug-related lyrics.”

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd struck up a romance months ago and went public with their relationship on January 10 after a dinner date at Los Angeles hotspot Giorgio Baldi, where they couldn’t keep their hands to themselves.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were first spotted together at the 2015 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. However, at the time of their meeting, The Weeknd was dating model Bella Hadid, who walked in the show, and Gomez was involved in an on-and-off relationship with Justin Bieber.

After going public, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd enjoyed numerous outings in the Los Angeles area before venturing off to Europe, where they enjoyed sight-seeing trips in Florence and Venice, Italy. From there, Selena Gomez was spotted back in Los Angeles with The Weeknd at a Grammys after party and later turned up at one of his shows in Amsterdam. She also attended one of his shows in Paris before he and Hadid turned up at the H&M show, where he performed and she walked.

While Selena Gomez appears to be doing well after suffering from anxiety, depression and panic attacks last year, her friends and family reportedly feel that The Weeknd could lead her back down the wrong path.

“A lot of [Selena Gomez’s] friends and family fear that she’ll go down the wrong path again,” the Life & Style source added. “They feel she needs to be surrounded by healthy people.”

At the end of last year, as the magazine explained, Selena Gomez reportedly entered a treatment program and although she claimed to have done so due to her mental health concerns. However, due to a dramatic encounter with Justin Bieber on Instagram, many felt he was in some way involved.

“Justin is such poison to [Selena Gomez],” an insider told Life & Style magazine at the time. “Even when he isn’t around, she is still self-destructing because of him… Her addiction to Justin is what everyone is afraid is going to take the ultimate toll. Justin takes her to a dark place mentally, and she really can’t let go.”

Once Selena Gomez returned to the spotlight, Teefy reportedly touched base with Justin Bieber and requested he stop contacting her completely.

“Her family feels that no one has ever gotten under her skin like Justin and, ultimately, he affected her in a deeply negative way,” the source continued. “Mandy really believes that Selena will be able to heal faster without him.”

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber haven’t been seen together at all since their social media feud last August and by all accounts, Gomez appears to be completely happy and content with The Weeknd.

Following her latest visit to Europe, where she attended at least a couple of her boyfriend’s shows, Selena Gomez returned to The States for a visit with her family in Dallas, Texas before traveling to Los Angeles, where she was recently photographed looking happy and healthy as she enjoyed a lunch date with a friend.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]