Danielle Bregoli Hacked: ‘Cash Me Outside Girl’ Lies To Promote New Music Video

On Tuesday, March 7, Danielle Bregoli, the “Cash Me Outside” girl, was reportedly hacked on both Twitter and Instagram by Face Security Group. The hackers claimed to take issue the disrespectful 13-year-old girl who became famous for her catchphrase. Bregoli’s catchphrase, “Cash me outside, how bow dah,” originated in December of 2016 during an interview with Dr. Phil.

Daytime television fans may remember that Danielle Bregoli became famous after her appearance on Dr. Phil as a child who admitted to stealing cars, being violent, and attempting to frame her mother for a crime. Bregoli told Dr. Phil and the audience that she doesn’t stop going after her mother until she starts seeing dents in the door.

It was then that she spoke her ever-circulating catchphrase, which is now spelled out as “Cash me outside, how bow dah?” Danielle’s mother defined the line by saying that her daughter means that she will “go outside and do what she has to do.”

When Danielle Bregoli was removed from an airplane for punching a passenger last month, as reported by TMZ, the seventh-grade drop-out became a minor celebrity. Bregoli has her own merchandise line, has done guest appearances, received an offer for a reality television series, and has more than 7.8 million followers on Instagram and 166,000 followers on Twitter.

As reported by the Daily Beast, Danielle Bregoli was hacked by Face Security Group, who changed her name to Cyrillic text which read, in Russian, “Democracy Dies in Darkness.” Her profile picture was changed to the logo of the group, and three videos were posted to her accounts. The videos threatened that they would begin leaking videos with unspecified content on Wednesday.

The first video, which was spoken in an ominous voice, said the following.

“This is the modern day celebrity. This country glorifies and makes famous a young girl for being disrespectful to her mother. She is no role model. She is no idol. She is no God. Pay close attention to what happens next.”

A second video was posted by Danielle Bregoli’s hackers two hours later. The video, spoken in a similarly creepy voice, had this to say.

“Citizens of the world, too long we have stood by idly and observed. It is time we take matters into our own hands. The time for change is now. The leaks begin Wednesday.”

After another two hours, a third video made its way into circulation on Danielle Bregoli’s hacked account, depicting a time clock that began counting down from 19 hours to zero. Danielle Bregoli seemed unaffected by the concept of being hacked.

She immediately set up a separate account, writing, “My account got hacked. I will be taking my account back soon. Follow this one until then.”

It is no surprise that Danielle was unaffected by her hacked accounts. It came to light on Wednesday, when the “leaked” video was released, that Danielle Bregoli hacked her own accounts. She deceived her entire fan base into believing that she was being threatened and intimidated.

As it turns out, Danielle Bregoli’s hacked accounts were the result of a personal arrangement that Danielle made with Face Security group. Bregoli lied to her fans, making them believe that her accounts had been hacked so that she could gain exposure for the release of a new music video. The music video, starring Danielle Bregoli, is produced by none other than Face Security Group, also known as Glassface.

Elite Daily reported that they became worried about Danielle and their “editors reached out, and her PR team responded with more information about the music video hack.” The music video that Danielle Bregoli’s team of hackers leaked is a song entitled “Juvy,” by Bregoli’s favorite rapper, Mook Boy. The song was originally recorded on a cell phone while the rapper was serving time in prison.

Bregoli’s social media account revealed the ruse on Wednesday when they released the new music video, made by Glassface (Face), which begins by showing the same icon that took over Danielle Bregoli’s “hacked” account.

