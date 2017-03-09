Gigi Hadid Follows In Kendall Jenner’s Footsteps With This New Photo Shoot

Gigi Hadid has turned from A-list supermodel to fashion photographer. And it’s all revealed in her boyfriend’s new photo shoot. The 21-year-old will return to V Magazine to photograph for a “secret project” that will appear in the magazine’s summer issue, the publication announced on Instagram on Monday, March 6, reports Us Weekly.

V Magazine shared a clip of Gigi Hadid rocking a hot pink coat over a gray T-shirt and black patent leather jeans. She was also seen waving around a camera in front of her face in the short clip. Her 19-year-old sister Bella Hadid shot Polaroids for the cover of the magazine during Fashion Week.

Yes, it's actually happening—V staffer @gigihadid's secret photo project is in the works and will be in the summer issue of @vmagazine arriving May 1st! Tune in to Vmagazine.com in the coming weeks to see how it all progresses! Coat by @estebancortazarofficial A post shared by V Magazine (@vmagazine) on Mar 6, 2017 at 5:02am PST

Gigi and Bella Hadid posed together for V Magazine back in 2015. It seems like photography is rubbing off on the famous sisters and their model friends. According to a report via People, Gigi is working on her own Polaroid portfolio for V’s May 2017 issue. She has been working on it for the last nine months and has already taken over 1,000 photos.

Her work is said to capture the major fashion people she’s usually involved with such as Mario Testino, Olivier Rousteing, and Karl Lagerfeld. The first round of photos (said to be 16 to 20) are set to publish on May 1, with a second batch coming later this year.

Gigi, who made an appearance on Vogue Arabia’s first-ever cover, photographed boyfriend Zayn Malik as well as model Adwoa Aboah for the Versus Versace ad campaign, according to a behind-the-scenes video posted by Zayn himself on Instagram.

My man by me for @versus_versace SS17 !! thank you so much @donatella_versace @patti_wilson @joannasimkin @eriktorstensson ???? #versusuncesored A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Mar 8, 2017 at 8:22am PST

You have to see the photo shoot for yourself. Hadid shot all of the photos on her phone as a way to kick off her new photographer career. Hadid captured intimate photos of Malik and Aboah wearing the brand’s signature denim and leather jackets and shirts throughout. The pair is seen sitting on the floor and on the bed.

On Instagram, Gigi thanked Donatella Versace for giving her the opportunity to capture the photo shoot. She also noted in a photo of Malik and Aboah that she’s “obsessed with your faces.”

obsessed with your faces @adwoaaboah @zayn for @versus_versace ss17 by me xxxxxxxxxxx A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Mar 8, 2017 at 8:38am PST

In an interview with WWD, Hadid said her passion from photography was inspired by her mom, Yolanda Hadid, who took pictures of her daughters throughout most of their childhood, long before they became supermodels. She also uses photography as a form of self-expression when she was younger along with riding horses competitively.

“We were really competitive horseback riders, and so in between our classes or competition, I would just take my camera and shoot my friends and their horses. Then I started selling 8-by-10 prints, I had HadidPhotography.com that I built on this web site-building web site. And I, like, sold my photos of my friends’ horses.”

Gigi and Bella Hadid aren’t the only models who have an eye for photography. Kendall Jenner also wants to become the next hot photographer. She just started working as a photographer and talked about her interest in the art during her appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

She showed off some of her magazine cover photos, and even showed off her Contax T2 camera. According to Popular Photography Magazine, Jenner was met with scrutiny over her work. She previously showed off her photography skills on her Instagram account when she shot photos of her friends and her sister Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Tyga.

Sienna by me. LOVE 17 cover @thelovemagazine A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Feb 12, 2017 at 9:58am PST

Since fashion models spend most of their times at photo shoots, they know how the process works. They understand the importance of good lighting and camera angles. It can be a natural progression for most models.

[Featured Image by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images]