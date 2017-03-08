‘My 600-LB Life’ Tanisha Cleveland Pictures: See 32-Year-Old Mom’s Weight Loss

Tanishia Cleveland’s My 600-LB Life story is one of the most heartbreaking in this show’s five years, and now viewers are hoping to see pictures of her progress after an attempt at life-saving surgery.

Like many of the people who appear on the TLC reality show, Tanisha came from a very troubled upbringing. She was molested as a child, and her own mother struggled with extreme obesity which led Tanisha to become a caretaker at an early age.

As Monsters and Critics noted, the situation weighed on Tanisha.

“Tanisha, from Silsbee, Texas, grew up as the caretaker of her drug-addicted and obese mother. Her childhood was fraught with danger as her addled mother brought strange men into the home, putting her daughter at extreme risk. “This neglect led Tanisha to constantly over-eat, which gave her the only feeling of safety and security that she knew of in her toxic home life.”

Tanisha’s mother ultimately lost her battle with obesity, dying at age 50 and sending Tanisha even deeper into depression. The mother of two gained another 100 pounds, putting her own life in danger.

But after Tanisha’s story aired on My 600-LB Life, many people took to the internet to see if there are pictures of her weight loss after getting what she hoped to be a life-saving surgery.

Leading into Wednesday’s episode of My 600-LB Life, TLC has been closely guarded about what Tanisha looks like after her gastric bypass surgery.

Instead, the focus was on the heart-breaking story for the 32-year-old mother. As Tanisha explained, she tried to get help by moving away from her mother and in with her grandparents.

My 600lb Life guest Tanisha Cleveland opens up about her weight proble https://t.co/l9yDIJTcLc — Sun Video (@SunVideo) March 8, 2017

“When I was really young, I didn’t really struggle with my weight. But I didn’t have a happy childhood. I didn’t even get to have a childhood,” Tanisha explained (via People magazine). “My mom struggled with addiction to alcohol and drugs. And her boyfriend was a violent addict, and he would take his anger out on me.”

But that situation was difficult in itself, Tanisha explained.

“I was happy for a bit, but it wasn’t much better living with them, because when I was 9, I was molested by my grandfather, and there was nothing I could do to stop it,” Cleveland says. “And that’s when I started to run to food to find peace. Cause when I ate, no one was hurting me.”

Tanisha's story tonight #My600LbLife Buried her obese mom at 50. Fears repeating cycle for her own kids SNEAK PEEK https://t.co/VaFSupj4vg — TVRuckus (@TVRuckus) March 8, 2017

Tanisha eventually went back to live with her mother, but the abuse continued.

“She had different people living in the house with us, and I was molested by one of her boyfriends. So I felt like I couldn’t control who touched my body,” she said.

Tanisha Cleveland’s My 600-LB Life story had already generated quite a bit of interest even before Wednesday’s episode aired. Her heart-breaking childhood and struggles to get better so she could be a more active mother attracted attention across the internet, including coverage from People magazine and features on other television-related websites.

The show itself became a trending topic across social media leading into Wednesday’s episode, with great interest among viewers to see whether the weight-loss surgery had an effect.

Pictures of Tanisha Cleveland after her appearance on My 600-LB Life can be found on the show’s official page on TLC. The full video of Tanisha’s episode can also be seen here and will be uploaded within hours of its broadcast on Wednesday.

[Featured Image by TLC/DCL]