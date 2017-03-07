How Does YouTube TV Compare To DirecTV Now And Cable?

YouTube has just announced that it will be offering a live stream TV service for viewers, with many major network channels. For only $35/month, Google-owned YouTube TV will be the next top competitor for an aggressively priced TV viewership offer. How will it compare to other live-streaming services like DirecTV, PlayStation Vue, Sling TV, and cable? Here are the facts.

YouTube TV’s monthly subscription will feature 44 channels, including ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, Bravo, Disney Channel, Fox News, FX, MSNBC, Sprout and USA Network. At this time, YouTube TV only offers one tier of subscription, making it easy for viewers to decide if they want to sign up with YouTube TV or not.

Not included in YouTube TV are the popular channels CNN, HBO, AMC, MTV, VH1, ET, Comedy Central, Discovery, Cartoon Network, Nickelodeon, TNT, PBS, TBS, and The Food Network. Some of these channels may join in at a later date, as YouTube TV continues to make headlines. YouTube TV will also allow the addition of Showtime or Fox Soccer Plus for an additional fee, but they have not announced what the fee cost will be.

Along with a monthly subscription, viewers receive unlimited cloud DVR storage, which helps younger viewers continue to watch their favorite shows whenever they feel like it. Included in YouTube TV’s $35/month fee is the option for six accounts to be signed up to the same subscription. YouTube Red and Google Play Music will also be included in a YouTube TV subscription.

One of the best features of YouTube TV is the promise of a no fixed term contract, meaning that subscribers are allowed to cancel at any given time. In addition to the flexible cancellation policy, YouTube TV’s subscription can be paused so viewers do not have to pay for paused months.

YouTube TV will also pause a subscription automatically if no users log into the account for three months from their home zip code. YouTube TV will stop charging your credit card until you sign back into your account.

YouTube has no problem with a low viewer count; last month it was reported that YouTube users watch more than a billion hours of video each day. Apple, however, has never been able to connect to the viewer market in this way. CEO Tim Cook is looking into options of how Apple can continue to compete, perhaps with their own Apple TV. With the new launch of YouTube TV, there is no room for Apple to compete.

People are looking for more and more ways to be able to cut the cords to their cable subscription accounts, but the only thing holding most people back is the promise of event TV. People love sharing live TV updates on social media, and around the water cooler at work. Sporting events are argued to be the number one reason why many TV viewers will never cut the cord from cable. YouTube TV will offer almost all event TV, including sports.

With the rise of internet-based TV like YouTube TV and DirecTV Now, viewers can see the majority of their favorite TV shows online, instead of having a cable subscription. Although YouTube TV will only offer 44 channels, they promise to offer more value because their channels will be what viewers want to watch.

YouTube TV’s biggest advantage over cable is the simple fact that Google owns it. Google is known to have superior algorithmic data to help viewers pick better show recommendations. This will also corner the ad market, and Google’s YouTube TV will have better targeted ads based on their subscribers.

YouTube TV will change the way that viewers choose to watch TV.

