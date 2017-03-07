General Hospital Spoilers Tuesday March 7: Griffin Tied Up, Anna Furious

General Hospital spoilers for the GH episode on Tuesday, March 7 say Dr. Griffin Munro (Matt Cohen) is in big trouble from his sexy pecs to his manly toes. He’s in the clutches of a madwoman who has him confused with his equally gorgeous daddy and things are about to get wild on General Hospital.

There hasn’t been someone this nutso on General Hospital since the last time Heather Webber (Robin Mattson) broke out of Miscavige to get a BLT from Kelly’s. Liv Jerome (Tonja Walker) is running amok in the basement of General Hospital and all heck is breaking loose! Who will save Griffin?

Liv: You’re just as memorable as the man I loved, your father Duke. ???? #GH pic.twitter.com/KPXsxCygOP — ✧✦✧✦✧✦ (@fyeahGH) March 6, 2017

Cassadine Science Project Gone Wrong

You know you’re insane when you’re in a madwoman’s laboratory and you make her look reasonable. That’s Liv in Helena Cassadine’s (Constance Towers) lab in the basement of General Hospital. Liv went down into the bowels of General Hospital with a hostage and a bold idea then everything went wrong.

On Tuesday’s General Hospital, Liv has another hostage in Griffin and plans to transfigure him through sheer power of craziness into her dead non-boyfriend Duke Lavery (Ian Buchanan). General Hospital viewers will thank Liv for tying up Griffin shirtless for all to see, but then the real crazy starts.

Speaking Of Crazy…

Nina Clay, aka Mrs. Cassadine (Michelle Stafford), is missing the lawyer’s meeting about the custody but doesn’t want to lose Charlotte Cassadine (Scarlett Fernandez) on Tuesday’s General Hospital. Laura Spencer (Genie Francis) drops by to make a deal with the devil say General Hospital spoilers.

Laura thinks she has something to offer Nina, according to General Hospital spoilers. Laura has an idea that could be a win-win for Nina and herself, but what could it be? Is Nina really mad enough at Valentin to betray her new husband on the next episode of General Hospital?

Dueling Diva Lawyers

Both Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennesy) and Nora Buchanan (Hillary B. Smith) hold client meetings at the Metro Court restaurant on the Tuesday General Hospital. But General Hospital spoilers predict Diane’s meeting is going more swimmingly than Nora’s.

General Hospital spoilers promise Nora gives Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) the tough news that he needs his wife in court or he’ll lose his daughter. Maybe Valentin has another big diamond to offer Nina to get her to show up and play nice on the next General Hospital.

Will Karma Bite Lulu?

General Hospital spoilers show Lulu Falconeri (Emme Rylan) is ready to pounce on Valentin’s marital discord to gain the upper hand in court but Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) is always the voice of reason where his wife is concerned on General Hospital. Too bad Lulu never listens to her man.

Dante thinks pushing on Nina will cement her resolve to help Valentin and General Hospital spoilers from TV Source support his claim. General Hospital spoilers say Lulu plans to play dirty and Nina gives it right back with both hands no matter what deal she may or may not make with Laura.

Val: I need you to come with me. She still exists. But hey, Lucas and Alexis! #GH pic.twitter.com/2S7tzMcqKN — ✧✦✧✦✧✦ (@fyeahGH) March 6, 2017

The Return Of Valerie Spencer, Super Cop!

General Hospital spoilers from the promo video show us PCPD super crime solver Valerie Spencer (Brytni Sarpy) is back on Tuesday’s General Hospital. Valerie is tasked to protect Julian Jerome’s (William deVry) family from the wicked ways of Liv. It’s been a minute since we saw Valerie.

Valerie takes Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) and Lucas Jones (Ryan Carnes) into protective custody on General Hospital. Meanwhile, Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) tries to slap the truth out of Julian about his sister, but Julian is in bad shape according to General Hospital spoilers.

Liv: I’m Olivia Jerome, the person you’re going to spend the rest of your life with. Lol. #GH pic.twitter.com/DmtZ42Vzx4 — ✧✦✧✦✧✦ (@fyeahGH) March 6, 2017

Griffin Gets The 50 Shades Treatment

The hottie ex-priest cannot catch a break with women on General Hospital. First it was Claudette Beaulieu (Bree Williamson) with her lies and trickery and now he’s tied down in a creepy lab by a woman obsessed by his dead father Duke. General Hospital spoilers reveal he’s terrified.

On Tuesday’s General Hospital, Liv eerily tells Griffin, “I’m Olivia Jerome, the person you’re going to spend the rest of your life with.” Liv is channeling Annie Wilkes from Misery with her crazy talk and General Hospital spoilers say Griffin and Robin Scorpio (Kimberly McCullough) are both in her clutches.

The Liv Jerome madness on General Hospital is reaching fever pitch – don’t look away! Tuesday’s GH has all of this and more as we see the reveal of these tense General Hospital spoilers.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]