‘American Horror Story’ Season 7 Spoilers: What We Know So Far

American Horror Story Season 7 is right around the corner, and fans want to know everything about the upcoming season of the hit FX series. While no major details have been revealed about the new batch of episodes, there has been some very interesting news, and speculation, surrounding the anthology series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show’s creator, Ryan Murphy has revealed that American Horror Story Season 7 will revolve around the 2016 presidential election.

“[Season 7] is going to be about the election that we just went through so I think that will be interesting for a lot of people,” Ryan Murphy told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live.

Of course, American Horror Story fans immediately began to wonder if Season 7 would include Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump as its main characters. While Murphy has confirmed that both Clinton and Trump will be portrayed during the upcoming season, they will not be the stars of the show. In fact, they are a jumping off point that will launch the entire season.