2017 ‘Dancing With The Stars’: Check Out Team Names For ‘DWTS’ Season 24 Cast

The 2017 season of Dancing With The Stars premieres in just two weeks and the new cast is already busy learning their moves for the opening night of the show. Just one week after the DWTS Season 24 cast was revealed officially on Good Morning America, the stars and their dance pro partners have been hard at work, hitting the studio almost every day to prepare for their debuts.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the DWTS Season 24 cast photos were revealed last week giving fans the first glimpse of what they’ll see if they tune in. Although many people were quick to criticize this season of the show because of the casting picks, there does seem to be a really good competition brewing, and it’s going to be fun to watch these celebs become ballroom dancers over the next several weeks.

The 2017 Dancing With The Stars cast for Season 24 has also been working hard on their team names. While this isn’t anything official by any means, each season the pairs come up with a fun team name that they use to promote themselves and get fans talking. So far, we know a couple of team names that have been chosen, some with help from fans.

Let’s take a look at which Dancing With The Stars pairs have chosen their team names — and which ones need a little more help deciding!

Normani Kordei from Fifth Harmony and Val Chmerkovskiy have been practicing their routine and sharing some behind-the-scenes footage on social media. They recently asked fans for help deciding on their team name and have decided to go with “Team Booty And The Beast.”

Ok ok… the people have spoken #BootyandtheBeast #dwts it is???????? let’s do this @normanikordei???????????????? A post shared by Valentin (@iamvalc) on Mar 3, 2017 at 6:42pm PST

Lindsay Arnold and baseball star David Ross have chosen their team name as well. They will be going with “Team Lady and the Gramp!”

Ok guys we have chosen our official @dancingabc team name thanks to all your wonderful suggestions???????????????????????????????????? here it is #TeamLadyAndTheGramp @grandparossy_3 #GrandpaRossy #gocubsgo #dwts A post shared by Lindsay Arnold Cusick (@lindsarnold) on Mar 4, 2017 at 4:17pm PST

The rest of the Dancing With The Stars pairs are still undecided on their names, but there are some pretty strong suggestions that fans have come up with. Let’s look at the “more than likely” team name choices for Season 24 of DWTS.

Sharna Burgess will be dancing with professional bull rider and model, Bonner Bolton. They recently narrowed their team name choices down to three: Team BurBon, Team RedBull, and Team Denim & Diamonds. Based on the comments on social media, Team RedBull sounds like the clear winner!

Ok it’s down to #teamDenim&Diamonds #teamBurBon or #teamRedBull… what do you think? Use the # so I can see what the total is! A post shared by Sharna Burgess (@sharnaburgess) on Mar 2, 2017 at 9:36pm PST

Emma Slater will be teaching former NFLer Rashad Jennings how to Tango this season and, so far, fans are really loving the name “EmZone” for their pairing!

Seasoning our season like????????… still on the search for team name for @rashadjennings & I so comment below my loves!???????????????? A post shared by Emma Slater (@theemmaslater) on Mar 3, 2017 at 1:37pm PST

Next up on Dancing With The Stars, we have Witney Carson and actor Chris Kattan. Fans seem to really like “Team KatCar” for these two, but other suggestions include “Team Wittan” and “Team Mango Tango.”

Alright guys we need a team name. what ya got?! A post shared by Witney Carson McAllister (@witneycarson) on Mar 1, 2017 at 10:11am PST

Fans seem to have found a great team name for new dad Maks Chmerkovskiy and Glee star Heather Morris. They like “Team Fondue For Two,” a nod to Brittany Pierce’s talk show.

Now all we need is a team name! Let’s get creative y’all! (team ‘Morriscovskiy’ and team ‘H&M’ are NOT going to make it????) A post shared by @maksimc on Mar 1, 2017 at 9:56am PST

As for Sasha Farber and Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, fans seem to want to use the word “flipping” but can’t really figure out something that will stick (pun intended). Gleb Savchenko will be dancing with RHOBH star Erika Girardi, but their fans seem stuck on a name as well. Kym Herjavek and Mr. T could obviously be “The A-Team,” but fans are trying to be a little more creative. Keo Motsepe and his partner Charo are still without a team name, although many fans are suggesting that they use Charo’s catchphrase, “cuchi, cuchi.”

Artem Chigvintsev and Nancy Kerrigan haven’t asked for help with a team name just yet, and neither have Peta Murgatroyd and Nick Viall (but “Baby Got Bach” has been wildly favorited).

If you have any suggestions for the undecided Dancing With The Stars cast, head over to their social media pages and be heard!

[Featured Image by Craig Sjodin/ABC]