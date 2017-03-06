‘Teen Mom 2’ Chelsea Houska Enjoys Being A Stay-At-Home Mom After Welcoming Son

Chelsea Houska has quit her job and embarked on life as a stay-at-home mom with her two children, 7-year-old daughter Aubree and 1-month-old son Watson.

Weeks after welcoming her second child, the Teen Mom 2 star continues to share new photos of her daughter and son. In the latest photo, Aubree was seen posing with Houska’s husband, Cole DeBoer, as she prepared to leave home and head to a school dance.

“Off to the dance,” Chelsea Houska wrote to her fans and followers.

In addition to sharing son Watson with husband DeBoer, Chelsea Houska shares her daughter, Aubree, with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind.

In 2016, Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer announced they would be tying the knot later that year. However, after Houska announced she was pregnant with her second child, the first for DeBoer, that July, many suspected that she and DeBoer would postpone the nuptials. A short time later, however, Chelsea Houska confirmed that despite her baby news, she and DeBoer were moving forward with their October wedding.

Following her wedding, Chelsea Houska confirmed that her second child would be a baby boy and spoke of her husband’s excitement in a blog post to fans.

“We are so excited to be adding a little guy to our family! His little closet is already filling up with plaid,” she wrote in November of last year. “I’m just about at 26 weeks and sooo close to the 3rd trimester, which means we will be in the home stretch. This little dude is constantly kicking and rolling around, and both his daddy and sister always have their hands on my belly to feel him.”

“Cole is the PROUDEST man I have ever seen, and cannot wait to have his son. He’s already planning his future hunting and fishing trips, haha!” Chelsea Houska continued. “We cannot wait to be able to introduce our new addition in a few short months.”

While Chelsea Houska wasn’t due until February, she and DeBoer welcomed their first child together on January 25. A short time later, Houska debuted the first photo of her son on Instagram. Since then, she has shared a number of photos of her son, as well as an adorable photo of her daughter Aubree holding the boy.

“Best big sissy,” Chelsea Houska captioned the photo below.

Chelsea Houska and her husband, Cole DeBoer, may have welcomed their son just weeks ago, but already, fans are wondering when they could expand their family even more. Although Houska and DeBoer have not confirmed plans for more babies in the weeks since welcoming son Watson, the Teen Mom 2 star said she was hoping to have a total of four children during an interview with People Magazine in March of last year.

“We’re just going to get through this wedding, and then hopefully have some babies!” she said at the time. “I feel like I want three more, but everyone always looks at me crazy when I saw that, so maybe I’ll have one more and then we’ll decide exactly how many! I think I would want a boy somewhere in the mix.”

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer continue to star alongside one another in the currently airing Teen Mom 2, which has featured the couple preparing for their baby boy in recent weeks.

To see more of Chelsea Houska and her growing family, including husband Cole DeBoer and daughter Aubree, tune into Teen Mom 2 Season 7B this and every Monday night at 9 p.m. on MTV.

