WWE WrestleMania 33: What Surprises Could Be In Store For The WWE Universe?

The WWE Universe is less than one month away from the biggest show of the year, WrestleMania 33. As is customary with WrestleMania, many surprises take place during the course of the show. Some of these have unexpected finishes to matches such as when the Undertaker’s streak was broken by Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania XXX. while others

Other surprises that have been known to happen are when legends return to lay waste to current wrestlers on the roster who like to run their mouth about how great they are. One such moment like this happened at WrestleMania 32 when the League of Nations was telling the sold-out crowd that there was no other group of wrestlers that could compare to them. Shortly after that announcement, Shawn Michaels, Mick Foley, and Stone Cold Steve Austin came down to the ring and took the League of Nations out.

What surprises could happen at this year’s WrestleMania?

Hulk Hogan returns at WrestleMania 33.

According to Sportskeeda, the relationship between the WWE Hulk Hogan is getting repaired. The WWE immediately severed ties with the wrestling icon after a tirade of racist remarks made by Hogan was made public. This was a publicity nightmare for the WWE and they made Hulk Hogan vanish as if he never existed. The name of Hulk Hogan was not even to be mentioned by anyone within the WWE. But, as they say, time heals all wounds and Hulk Hogan may suddenly become part of the WWE once more.

Nikki Bella Says No.

John Cena and Nikki Bella kiss on SmackDown LIVE https://t.co/PhLJNrUZII pic.twitter.com/jyIHuUrKvR — Wrestling News (@ImranWWE) March 2, 2017

According to Blasting News, it is being rumored that John Cena is going to propose to Nikki Bella in the ring at WrestleMania 33. The romance between John Cena and Nikki Bella has been well established on the TV show Total Divas. Many speculate that it is this romance that has made the show as successful as it is. Cena was previously married and ended up divorced. Some of the plot lines on Total Divas have centered around the fact that the divorce that Cena went through had caused him to never really want to try his hand at marriage again. Nikki, obviously, wants to get married to John and has expressed this to him numerous times. If these rumors of Cena’s proposal to Nikki at WrestleMania 33 are true then it would appear that John has dealt with whatever mental issues he was having about marriage and is ready to move on. Of course, the ultimate swerve would be just as the title of this paragraph says and that Nikki Bella flat out tells him no.

Finn Balor Returns…….As A Heel.

Finn Balor has not been seen on WWE television since his match with Seth Rollins for the WWE Universal Championship at last year’s Summer Slam. During the match, Rollins injured Balor by power bombing him onto the barricade that separates the crowd from ring area. Balor finished the match, won the title but had to relinquish it the following night on Raw in order to tend to his injury. As time went on, Seth Rollins became a baby face and set his sights on Triple H only for Triple H to send Samoa Joe out to attack Rollins which placed Rollins on the shelf with a torn MCL. Last month, the Inquisitr reported that Triple H was putting together a new heel stable with Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe, and himself. Recently, on Raw, Seth Rollins said he would be at WrestleMania 33 and that he wants to end Triple H. Perhaps the King of Kings has recruited a Demon King to lead this new heel stable.

What surprises do you think the WWE has in store for the WWE Universe at WrestleMania 33? What surprises do you agree with and what ones would you add?

