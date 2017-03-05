Song Hye Kyo Sister To Song Joong Ki – Says ‘I Should Get Married’

Song Joong Ki has made some recent revelation about marriage and Song Joong Ki. The Descendants Of The Sun actress in a recent interview revealed that she is sister to her co-star Joong Ki.

During her interview with W Magazine, Hye Kyo revealed that she does not think that a girl and a boy can just be friends. With numerous stories doing round that Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki are dating, the actress made it pretty clear that they are not true.

The 35-year-old actress reveals that she is like an older sister to her good friends Joong Ki and Yoo Ah In.

“However, these days I’m close to my labelmate Yoo Ah In and Song Joong Ki, who I acted in a drama with, but to them, wouldn’t I just be an older sister who likes to treat them to food?”

Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo play the lead characters of Captain Shi Jin and Dr. Moyon, respectively, and are extremely popular among fans. There reports that due to Hye Kyo and Shi Jin’s amazing and flawless chemistry China had to release warning for couples and single fans to not get their hopes up too high.

With more than 440 million viewership, Descendants Of The Sun television series’ main actors Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki are immensely popular. Fans eagerly wish for them to be together in real life too.

Though, it is to note that the said brother-sister like relationship between Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki has not come in the media for the first time. The Descendants Of The Sun director Kim Sihyeong revealed in an interview with Singapore La that Joong Ki calls Hye Kyo his sister.

“Joong Ki sometimes calls her senior and sometimes calls her sister. The couple look more like good friends.”

However, Hye Kyo thinks Joong Ki’s character Captain Shi Jin is very attractive and he makes her heart flutter, Deccan Chronicle reported.

“I tried watching the drama from the audience’s perspective and Captain Shi Jin is definitely attractive — some of his lines also made me feel fluttery.”

The actress further said that the reason behind effortless chemistry between Dr. Moyon and Captain Shi Jin is because of teamwork. She added that the directors made them look good together and joked that she wishes Descendants Of The Sun actor had gotten a chance to work with someone of his own age.

While this trashes fans hopes to see their favorite onscreen couple together in real life, Hye Kyo added that she does not really wish to get married when she really hears marital stories from her friends and colleagues.

“I also think I should get married. I used to think it was easy, but it’s getting harder and harder because the people I can date are limited, while my expectations are becoming more specific. When I hear stories from married people around me, my fantasies about marriage fade away little by little.”

There is no official confirmation about the Descendants Of The Sun Season 2. The Season 1 of the South Korean television series brought great popularity for the actress. Due to her awesome performance in the Kdrama series, she is considered as top Hallyu star.

In 2017, she ranked 7th in Forbes magazine’s Korea Power Celebrity list. At the 30th KBS Drama Awards, the actress won 3 prizes that include Daesang (Grand Prize). She also won Best Couple and Asia Best Couple with Joong Ki. The perfect kisses shared by Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki also recently won Soompi Award.

[Featured Image by Feng Li/Getty Images]