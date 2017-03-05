WWE News: Roman Reigns Hated Because He Is ‘Good Looking’ According To Big Show

Roman Reigns is heading into WWE Fastlane Sunday night to battle Braun Strowman and there are many fans who will cheer for the heel Strowman in this match. The hate Reigns has generated over the last three years is amazing and Big Show told Forbes that there is a good reason for the hate.

The Big Show says people hate Roman Reigns because he is good looking.

“People don’t understand how good Roman is. He’s easy to pick on because he’s good looking and he’s athletic in our society especially with social media.”

It seems kind of funny to hear Big Show put it in those words but he really feels determined to stand up for Roman Reigns. He talked about how great it is to work with him because Roman is so good in the ring.

Big Show also took some shots at some WWE fans, saying that there are a lot of misinformed people. He called them “so-called experts who couldn’t lace up a pair of boots” and then said that people are booing Roman Reigns for things that he had nothing to do with.

It seemed like a cheap shot from Big Show, especially since the WWE fans who boo Roman Reigns knows exactly why they hate him. The reason the people who boo Roman do so is because of how he is booked – and everyone knows that is not Reigns’ fault. Yet, it is as good a reason not to support someone as any.

Big Show doesn’t think the Roman Reigns hate from WWE fans will last either.

“It’s the in-thing to boo Roman Reigns. In time, thru Roman’s work ethic, he’ll be able to change a lot of those opinions.”

The problem is that there is a way to get the people to stop hating Roman Reigns so much. If the WWE were to make Roman a heel, it would freshen things up and some fans might stop the “John Cena-styled” booing. There is also a good chance that will never happen.

Kevin Owens did an interview last week and said that his goal is to get the same kind of love-hate relationship with the WWE fans that Roman Reigns and John Cena has. He told Stone Cold Steve Austin on his podcast that the kind of reaction a person gets where half the crowd loves him and half hates him is a unique one that is special to have.

“They’re competing with each other. They’re engaged. Also because I feel, like I said, they’re competing with the other people. They see this guy saying ‘let’s go Cena’… ‘Hell no, Cena sucks,’ you know what I mean? They create a competition within themselves and it makes for a very interesting time. Everybody is always engaged.”

It makes a lot of sense. In the past, Roman Reigns has said that the booing doesn’t bother him when he comes to a WWE ring. He said that he hears the cheers and the boos and gets a huge reaction every time he comes out. As he said, getting a reaction is his job and the fact that his reactions are so loud means that he is doing his job right.

Roman Reigns battles Braun Strowman at Fastlane on Sunday night. Current WWE rumors indicate that The Undertaker will show up at the show and kickstart a mini-feud that will lead to a match with Reigns at WrestleMania. If the WWE ever plans on turning Roman Reigns heel, this is the time.

