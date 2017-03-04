Hunter Biden Allegedly Spent Thousands On Hookers And Drugs Before Affair

Dating the widow of his dead brother isn’t the only scandal Hunter Biden has to worry about. Former Vice President Joe Biden’s son is now facing rumors that he hired hookers and got into drugs prior to his breakup from Kathleen in 2015.

Radar Online reports that Hunter spent over $120,000 on drugs and hookers while married to Kathleen. Hunter eventually split with Kathleen and started dating Hallie Biden, the widow of his deceased brother, Beau Biden. Kathleen officially filed for divorce late last month, and the court records reveal some shocking secrets about Hunter’s life.

The court documents reveal that Hunter dished out $122,000 over the span of two months in 2015. Most of the money went towards Hunter’s “personal indulgences,” which included alcohol, gifts for women, and trips to the strip club.

Even worse, Kathleen claims that Hunter hasn’t stopped.

“Throughout the parties’ separation Mr. Biden has created financial concerns for the family by spending extravagantly on his own interests (including drugs, alcohol, prostitutes, strip clubs, and gifts for women with whom he has sexual relations), while leaving the family with no funds to pay legitimate bills,” the papers explain.

Hunter allegedly cut short his monthly payments to Kathleen to fund his habits. He went from paying them around $75,000 per month to $17,000. Despite reducing the payout, Hunter still complained to Kathleen about his financial problems and bashed her for spending too much.

Hunter has since moved on and is currently dating Hallie. Beau passed away after a battle with cancer in the spring of 2015. Joe Biden and his wife have released an official statement of support for Hunter and his relationship with Hallie. They have not commented on the latest reports.

According to Delaware Online, Hunter confirmed the rumors that he’s dating Beau’s widow, Hallie. Hunter revealed the shocking news in an official statement that explained how he and Hallie were “incredibly lucky” to have found each other.

“Hallie and I are incredibly lucky to have found the love and support we have for each other in such a difficult time, and that’s been obvious to the people who love us most,” he explained. “We’ve been so lucky to have family and friends who have supported us every step of the way.”

Hallie is a former high school admissions and guidance counselor. Her and Beau had two children together — Natalie and Hunter. She has not commented on her relationship with Hunter.

Hunter Biden and Kathleen shared three children together. While Hunter works as a lawyer and investment manager, Kathleen is a full-time mom. The pair met when they worked with the Jesuit Volunteer Corps and she was active when Joe was running for vice president.

It isn’t clear how the scandal will impact the Biden family, all of whom are still dealing with Beau’s death. According to People, the two brothers were very close with their father and shared a strong bond with each other. In fact, Hunter advised Beau when he was the Attorney General of Delaware from 2007 to 2015 and Joe always consulted them before making important decisions.

That being said, this isn’t the first time Hunter has been involved in an embarrassing scandal. In 2013, Hunter became a public affairs officer in the Naval Reserve. Less than a month after his official commission, Hunter tested positive for cocaine and was immediately discharged.

Hunter’s name also cropped up when hackers released the identities of individuals who had profiles on the Ashley Madison website. At the time, Hunter denied using the site to seek out extramarital affairs and claimed that the account wasn’t his.

[Featured Image by Logan Mock-Bunting/Getty Images]