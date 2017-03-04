‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Spoilers: More Unofficial Set Photos Leak Online

Warning: The following article contains Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers.

Winter is Coming is reporting that “unofficial” pictures from production on Game of Thrones Season 7 are circulating on the Game of Thrones-centric subreddit Free Folk. The latest leak from the forum was posted by Reddit user KaySen762. If the subreddit sounds familiar, it is likely because the Free Folk subreddit is the same one where the alleged Season 7 plot leak was originally posted on by Reddit user awayforthelads and later recompiled by maureencreates.

What and who are in the Game of Thrones set photos?

Winter is Coming has identified the action taking place in the unofficial Game of Thrones set photos. According to what Winter is Coming is reporting, most of the pictures revolve around the Unsullied and the Northern storyline.

Three of the pictures center on the Unsullied, Daenerys Targaryen’s powerful fighting force, while another three center on the Northern storyline, specifically a Winterfell bedroom, a wight, and the Wildlings. Lannister-related images comprise two of the nine photos, while only one involves the Greyjoy storyline.

What the latest unofficial Game of Thrones set photos tell us.

Winter is Coming identifies the first unofficial Game of Thrones set photo as being a “room in Winterfell,” whose room is anyone’s guess at this point. It could belong to any of the Winterfell-based characters including Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), Ser Davos (Liam Cunningham), or Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie).

While Brienne was not seen rejoining the Starks at Winterfell before Season 6 ended, her portrayer Gwendoline Christie was photographed filming in-character along the Northern-based characters in Game of Thrones Season 7 set photos published by the Daily Mail. Therefore, it is plausible Brienne has taken up residence at Winterfell in Season 7.

Will there be Winterfell-based bedroom action on Game of Thrones?

Seeing a bedroom in Winterfell is interesting in and of itself. It has been a long time since viewers have seen one. Why we will be seeing one in Game of Thrones Season 7 is cause for even more speculation. Obviously a bedroom is a place of solemnity and privacy. Will certain characters need its solitude?

Bedrooms have not been a great focus on Game of Thrones as of late. Besides Cersei’s bed chamber, no other character was predominantly featured in Season 6, leading one to wonder why what Winter is Coming has identified as a Winterfell bedroom will be shown, and what, if any significant role, it will play in Season 7.

Of note is that in the previously leaked Game of Thrones set photos by Daily Mail, the actors from the Northern story arc were not photographed wearing their usual costumes. They were significantly stripped down versions, leading to speculation on sites like Watchers on the Wall that the characters would be woken from their sleep in a Season 7 scene. Could the bedroom connect to that speculation?

At the time, the Daily Mail had also identified a set resembling one of Game of Thrones’ castles. It was unclear if the cast featured in the photos were filming there.

Will the Wildlings take up arms in Season 7?

The last photo in the gallery is incredibly compelling. In it, a very large figure is pictured wielding a sword in the foreground, while another group is shown perched on a shelf of ice in the background. The group in the back appears to be a fleet of Wildlings, an assertion supported by Winter is Coming.

They are dressed like them and have the group’s trademark, red tresses. It is possible that a person pictured in the far left is actor Kit Harington in character as Jon Snow.

So why are the Wildlings involved in a combat situation in Season 7? Who are they fighting? No previously reported spoilers have indicated that Jon Snow and the Wildlings would be involved in any sort of combat together.

As for the other Game of Thrones set photos.

It is not surprising to see the Unsullied taking action. When Game of Thrones Season 6 ended, Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) was leading the army to take back the Iron Throne from Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey).

The photo of what Winter is Coming has identified as Euron Greyjoy’s ship yields some potential speculation. Watchers on the Wall previously reported that Theon and Yara’s uncle will forge an alliance with Queen Cersei in Game of Thrones Season 7.

Find out what these leaked set photos lead to when Game of Thrones Season 7 premieres this summer on HBO.

[Featured Image by HBO]