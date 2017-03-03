‘Destiny’: Xur’s Exotic Goods For March 3, There’s Better News Coming Edition

Xûr’s Exotic inventory in Destiny for the weekend of Friday, March is largely forgettable, as has become common. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners can look forward to some good news coming later today as Bungie plans to announce the next content update. Stay tuned as Inquisitr will have all the details.

This weekend, Xûr can be found across from the Speaker in the Tower North. Simply head to the left when you first spawn in the Tower, and you’ll find him standing in front of a large, round door across from the speaker’s entrance. Here’s where you can find him on the Tower map.

Xûr and his items will only be available in Destiny through Sunday morning. He will be gone as soon as the clock strikes 4 a.m. ET/1 a.m. PT.

Exotic Gear on Sale

Name Type Stats Cost T12 An Insurmountable Skullfort Titan Helmet 40 (59) Intellect /

42 (61) Strength 13 Strange Coins 89% ATS/8 Tarantella Hunter Chest Armor 57 (82) Intellect /

51 (76) Discipline 13 Strange Coins 89% Voidfang Vestments Warlock Chest Armor 60 (85) Intellect /

53 (78) Strength 13 Strange Coins 93% The 4th Horseman Shotgun 23 Strange Coins Legacy Engram Helmet 29 Strange Coins

Curios

Material Exchange

Name Type Cost Motes of Light Consumable 2 Strange Coins Exotic Shard Material 7 Strange Coins

For those wondering what to get, here are a few helpful hints.

The 4th Horsemen

The 4th Horsemen has an extremely tiny range, but makes up for this by being able to blast out four shots extremely quickly. This can take down a PVP opponent immediately, but only if you are close enough to them. It can be more fun to use in PVE activities too as it presents a challenging risk/reward scenario against all but the higher level bosses in Raids and such.

An Insurmountable Skullfort

Destiny players with Sunbreaker Titans may have a new best friend for PVE. The Year Two version of An Insurmountable Skullfort has a new, innate perk that grants an extra melee attack in addition to free melee energy on spawn. This synergizes excellently with the new “Melting Point” ability for Sunbreakers that provides a significant debuff to enemies and works well with Defender Titans’ “Overshield” perk.

Other perks on the helmet include the choice between “Hands-On” or “Second Thoughts” to give extra Super Energy from melee or Special Weapon minion kills. It also comes with the “Invigoration” perk that grants bonus melee energy when picking up Orbs of Light.

The split Intellect and stat roll tops out at 89 percent of Tier 12. Pick this up only if you don’t have it or have a better version and consider re-rolling the stats with Glass Needles.

ATS/8 Tarantella

The ATS/8 Tarantella is for Hunter Bladedancers in Destiny. The namesake intrinsic perk provides reduces Arc damage from PVE enemies plus Arc Grenades and Arc Blade recharge faster. A great piece for Bladedancers, especially with the buffs they received in the 2.4.0 update. Meanwhile, it also comes with perks to carry more Auto Rifle or Side Arm ammo plus either more defense against Arc Burn or increased armor when playing Bladedancer.

The split Intellect and Discipline stat roll also hits 89 percent of a perfect Tier 12 roll. There isn’t much flexibility with changing this piece via Glass Needles, so only consider re-rolling for better stats.

Voidfang Vestments

The other repeat of the week, Voidfang Vestments is an Exotic Warlock chest piece that comes with a Voidwalker sub-class focused perk. The “Hungering Void” perk will spawn an additional seeker for Axion Bolt grenades and allows your Warlock to respawn with full grenade energy. The chest piece also comes with optional perks for either bonus Scout Rifle or Fusion Rifle ammo. The final column includes increased Solar Burn Defense or Void Armor.

These Voidfang Vestments come in with the best T12 roll of the week at 93 percent. That’s pretty good and worth picking up if you run Voidwalker and don’t have something better already.

[Featured Image by Bungie; all table information by Destiny]