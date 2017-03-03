Katie Holmes On Jamie Foxx: ‘What They Print Isn’t True’

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx’s romance might just be fiction. Tom Cruise’s ex-wife ignited link-up rumors with Jamie Foxx way back in 2013, but no official comments were made by the actors regarding the stories circulating in the media.

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes have reportedly been dating since August of 2013. The Kennedys star was seen dancing onstage with the Django Unchained actor during an event of the 4th Annual Apollo in the Hamptons Benefit. According to Entertainment Online, sources also suggested that Foxx is spending a lot of time at Holmes’ apartment.

In a recent interview with Town & Country magazine, the Dawson’s Creek actress said that living in the public eye is difficult and no one can really control the stories that do the rounds in the tabloids. According to Katie, all of the rumor stories published in the media are just not true and people close to her know this very well.

“To experience something publicly and privately is a lot for a person to go through. In today’s world, a lot of celebrities probably shield their children from the tabloids; in my household, we know what they print isn’t true, so we don’t pay attention. There are more important things. But it’s very relatable to me; if people know who you are, they might write about you, and you can’t control that.”

However, Deal or No Deal and The Price Is Right model Claudia Jordan had revealed in an interview that Katie and Jamie’s romance is still sparking. The Celebrity Apprentice competitor later disregarded her own comments saying that she misspoke. Jordan’s comment was by far the closest to revealing Foxx and Holmes’ link-up.

It is said that Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes first became friends when Foxx starred in Collateral with Tom Cruise. This was mostly the time Katie and Tom, popularly called as TomKat, started their romance. After Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes started dating, the Kennedys star soon started studying Scientology.

Holmes and Cruise married in a Scientologist ceremony in November of 2006. However, their married life soon came to an end, when the actress filed for divorce in June of 2009. The Dawson’s Creek star was apparently in fear of Church of Scientology and her daughter, Suri Cruise, being abducted by the Mission: Impossible actor.

Holmes took complete custody of daughter Suri Cruise, whom she deeply loves. In her interview, the 38-year-old actress revealed that Suri is her priority. She said Hollywood is very unstable and that she wishes to be present for her daughter all the time.

She wishes to provide Suri with stable childhood. Holmes says that she is proud that her 11-year-old is succeeding in life. However, she feels a bit heartbroken as kids grow up real fast and they go away.

“You want them to stay with you forever, but they’re these amazing beings, and you have to do everything you can to give them what they need—and then they’re going to go. And that’s going to be very, very sad for me.”

Katie Holmes is a very dedicated mother and wants the best for Suri Cruise. She pays no heed to tabloid stories about link-up and break-up rumors. According to the actress, she will star in movies for a while but ultimately wants to take the director’s seat.

Holmes recently directed and produced All We Had, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2016. The actress played the role of Rita Carmichael, a single mother who struggles to succeed in life with her teenage daughter. Katie being a single mother in real life could relate to Rita’s character.

There is no official word on Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx’s dating life, but Suri Cruise is sure enjoying a great time with her mother.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images and Jason Kempin/Getty Images]