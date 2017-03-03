Liberty German & Abigail Williams: Reward In Murders Of Indiana Girls Over $200k

Police are diligently working to find the person or persons who murdered two Delphi, Indiana girls, whose bodies were found on Valentine’s Day. As authorities continue to search for the killer of Liberty German and Abigail Williams, a reward for information leading to an arrest in their slayings has now reached over $200,000.

The reward fund was increased by $97,000 by former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee and the team’s owner, Jim Irsay, according to WSBT 22 News.

WISHTV reports that authorities investigating the girls’ murders say the reward is now at $216,000.

Benefit softball tournament will be held in July in memory of Liberty German and Abigail Williams https://t.co/u63M0rVvl3 pic.twitter.com/c47RxfYwoK — RTV6 Indianapolis (@rtv6) March 1, 2017

Police are publicly sending a staunch message to whoever is responsible for the two girls’ deaths. According to WISHTV, Indiana State Police Sgt. Tony Slocum announced the following.

“…turn yourself in, we’ll work this out but if you’re not going to do the right thing, rest assured there’s a host of police officers working very hard to find you and we will find you.”

Hoping today's sun sheds light on who killed Liberty German and Abigail Williams. Call the tip line at 1-844-459-5786 pic.twitter.com/tILlArRKBG — Sgt. Tony Slocum (@ISPPeru) February 24, 2017

Prior to their deaths, authorities believe Libby, 14, captured two photos of a man believed to be the killer and posted them to social media. According to News Australia, Libby also captured video footage of the male walking along a rail bridge. The report notes that police theorize Libby began to film the man after she became concerned that he was following her and Abby, 13.

Libby also captured what is believed to be audio of the killer’s voice saying “down the hill,” which police have released to the public hoping that someone will recognize the voice and identify the man.

Fox 59 News reports that a press release from the state police says the following regarding the man and his involvement in the case. “During the course of the investigation, preliminary evidence has led investigators to believe the person, in the distributed photo, is suspected of having participated in the murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German.”

Sgt. Tony Slocum noted, “We’re officially calling him a suspect… He’s going to be our main suspect at this time,” the Chicago Tribune reports.

The man is believed to have been wearing a blue coat or jacket with a hoodie, as well as blue jeans around the same time that Liberty and Abigail were dropped off in the area.

Information about the murders of Liberty German and Abigail Williams, near Delphi IN, can be found at https://t.co/6rXkoErYMW pic.twitter.com/BMOUx6Xip2 — Sgt. Tony Slocum (@ISPPeru) March 1, 2017

According to Fox 59, Liberty and Abigail were dropped off near Monon High Bridge at about 1 p.m. on February 13 by a family member. After the girls did not show up at a certain location to be picked up by a family member at 5:30 p.m., they were reported missing. A search for Liberty and Abigail commenced that night but ended when it became too dark.

The bodies of Liberty and Abigail were discovered near Delphi, a suburb of Indianapolis, on Tuesday, February 14, not far from an abandoned railroad bridge. The location is part of a trail system that the two young teens had planned to take a hike on their free day off of school, the Tribune reports.

On the evening of Wednesday, February 15, police released images of the man, who by Saturday they began calling a suspect in the case.

Investigators announced they have received approximately 11,000 tips in the case to date and still need help to solve this case.

According to WISHTV, the Moose Family Center is hosting a benefit event for Liberty and Abigail in Lafayette to raise money that may be used for a scholarship fund or a softball field in memory of the two slain teens.

A family friend and member of the lodge, Scott Wilbern, told WISHTV the event is meant to “…celebrate the lives of Liberty and Abby… to do good things in light of this dark situation.”

The benefit will take place on both Friday and Saturday nights from 7 to 10 p.m. Eastern Time at the Moose Family Center, located at 3601 Union Street in Lafayette. Individuals who attend will be able to take part in competitions such as corn hole, darts, and Texas hold ’em, according to WISHTV.

Information Sought in Investigation into Deaths of Liberty German and Abigail Williams https://t.co/sEC4WqS7bH via @FBIIndianapolis pic.twitter.com/Zg4kZr7hPV — (((Dorron Katzin))) (@dakatzin) March 2, 2017

Anyone with information regarding the man in the photo or the murders of Liberty German and Abigail Williams is urged to call the Delphi Murder Tip Line at 844-459-5786. Those who wish to offer information can remain anonymous if they so desire.

[Featured Image by FBI]