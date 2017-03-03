‘The Originals’ Season 4 Spoilers: Does Hayley Cure The Mikaelson Siblings?

The Originals Season 4 returns in just a few weeks. The hiatus seems like it has gone on forever and fans are excited that the characters are going to be back. One question viewers have is if Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) will cure the Mikaelson siblings. The synopsis for Episode 2 was released yesterday. It states whether Hayley succeeds or not. It also reveals what is going on with Klaus Mikaelson (Joseph Morgan).

Spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what to expect on The CW TV show.

By the end of the Season 3 finale of The Originals, Klaus Mikaelson was punctured with the Tunde Blade. He ended up in an agony-induced coma and Marcel Gerard (Charles Michael Davis) put him in a tomb. As for Freya (Riley Voelkel), Elijah (Daniel Gillies), Kol (Nathaniel Buzolic), and Rebekah (Claire Holt), they are not dead like Marcel thought. However, they are on a dreamscape waiting for Hayley to find a cure. So, does she succeed or not?

Futon Critic released the synopsis for Season 4, Episode 2, titled “No Quarter.” It reveals that in the season premiere, “Gather Up All The Killers,” Hayley does cure and wake up the Mikaelson siblings. However, Klaus is still trapped by Marcel.

“After being cured and woken, the Mikaelson siblings join Hayley in an effort to rescue Klaus from captivity – even if they must face Marcel in the process. Meanwhile, Klaus’ demons materialize in unexpected ways as he suffers from the effects of the Tunde Blade, and Vincent (Yusef Gatewood) investigates a haunting that will prove to be much more sinister than he could have imagined.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, promotional images for the season premiere, “Gather Up All The Killers” were released. In some of the photos, Klaus Mikaelson is seen. It appears that he is being held in some sort of dungeon. He is bound by heavy chains and in one picture, it seems like Marcel is taunting him with the Tunde Blade.

For those that missed it, the synopsis for the Season 4 premiere of The Originals was released by TV Line.

“On the fifth anniversary of Klaus’ defeat, Marcel is king of the city and welcomes the un-sired vampires to New Orleans, only to find they pose an unexpected threat to his rule, leading him to seek counsel from an unlikely source. Meanwhile, as Hayley closes in on the cure that will allow her to revive Elijah and the slumbering Mikaelsons, she faces a final task that will force her to make a ruthless decision.”

The same website published a separate report discussing the poster for the upcoming season of The Vampire Diaries spinoff. Klaus and Hayley’s daughter, Hope (Summer Fontana) will be 7 years old when the series returns. As fans know, there will be a time jump of five years. Hope is seen walking down a path, which is littered with dead ravens. The chilling tagline teases that she could be in danger, or perhaps she is the dangerous one.

“Evil walks with us… always and forever.”

Executive producer Michael Narducci was asked about Hope Mikaelson in Season 4.

“She definitely shares her mother’s street smarts, but may or may not also display some of her father’s temper and willingness to do whatever it takes to protect her family.”

What do you think is going to happen with Klaus and the Mikaelson siblings when the series returns on March 17? What do you make of the synopsis for Season 4, Episode 2? What exactly does the poster featuring Hope and a bunch of dead ravens mean for Hayley, Marcel, and the other characters on The Originals?

[Featured Image by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM]