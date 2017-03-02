Alec Baldwin is Working On Trump Political Satire

Alec Baldwin is co-writing a satirical book about President Trump in character.

According to The Guardian, the 58-year-old actor who has been playing President Trump on Saturday Night Live will work with author Kurt Andersen on You Can’t Spell America Without Me: The Really Tremendous Inside Story of My Fantastic First Year as President Donald J Trump. The book will feature an audio book to be voiced by Baldwin as the 45th president of the United States. The oldest of the four Baldwin brothers in an interview admitted that Andersen would be doing most of the writing.

#USA So presidential: Baldwin working on Trump satire: Alec Baldwin has found a new way to mock Donald… https://t.co/JVipCog1Iz #1USNews pic.twitter.com/UZPuevSuLe — USA News (@1USNews) March 2, 2017

“I think it’s fair that Kurt will do most of the writing. We have that arrangement whereby he doesn’t put on the wig. I don’t open up a word document.”

The political satire, which will be published by the Penguin Press on November 7, according to USA Today, will cover President Trump’s “mind-boggling private encounters with world leaders, the genius backroom strategy sessions with White House advisers. His triumphs over the dishonest news media…What he really thinks of Melania and Ivanka and Jared, Donald Jr. and Eric and the other one.”

Mr. Andersen is the host of the public radio program, Studio 360 and was formerly an editor for Spy magazine, a magazine that ridiculed Donald Trump back in the 1980’s, infamously calling him a “short-fingered vulgarian.” In a phone interview with the New York Times, the 62-year-old novelist revealed that his bashing of the president would be as pronounced as when he was editing for the satirical magazine.

“I didn’t think this former hobby of mine would return with this ferocity. I think we’ll be channeling and amplifying the real Trump. Writing for a five-or 10 minute sketch is different than writing a book which has to be a narrative.”

The author of Heyday and True Believers pointed out that he was impressed with Alec Baldwin’s portrayal as President Trump, adding that for it to really sink in, the actor needs to go overboard with it because Trump is a president who takes things to the extreme.

Alec Baldwin, a non-cast member, had initially been tapped by Saturday Night Live to play the Republican Party presidential aspirant until Hillary Clinton won the November elections. However, when the billionaire businessman turned politician won the election against all odds, plans changed.

In January, the Beetlejuice actor revealed that he would continue to reprise his role as the new president, indicating that he planned to continue to get under the skin of the real estate mogul. Baldwin had sarcastically told ABC News that he was looking at outlets to further express his appreciation and admiration of the Trump administration.

Howard Jacobson has written a novella about … well, who exactly? Out 13 April. pic.twitter.com/TrHkKnsDBo — John Self (@john_self) February 14, 2017

You Can’t Spell America Without Me: The Really Tremendous Inside Story of My Fantastic First Year as President Donald J Trump is not the first book that will try to lampoon the president. Howard Jacobson’s 50,000-word novella, Pussy, will be published in April by Jonathan Cape and attempts to do the same.

The “savage satire” fairy tale revolves around Prince Fracassus, heir to the Duchy of Origen, famous for its casinos and gold-decked skyscrapers. The crown prince spends most of his time fantasizing about prostitutes and watching reality TV shows, but he ends up being thrust into a leadership role in his country. The link to the current president is unmistakable.

In Salman Rushdie’s The Golden House, the story about a young filmmaker centers on how he struggles with the transition of Obama’s administration into Trump’s America. The Booker Prize winner best known for his 1988 novel, The Satanic Verses has never been a friend of Donald Trump.

In a tweet before the November elections, Rushdie described the Republican Party aspirant at the time as a sexual predator who had refused to release his tax returns, adding that the “blue-collar billionaire” had diverted money from his foundation to offset his legal fees.

