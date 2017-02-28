‘Teen Mom 2’ Dad Javi Marroquin Is Upset About Kailyn Lowry’s Pregnancy?

Javi Marroquin is not thrilled with the news of his former wife’s pregnancy.

Following Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry’s pregnancy announcement last week, a source claims Javi Marroquin was furious after learning that Lowry decided to keep her baby news from him while giving a heads up to her ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, who is the father of her 7-year-old son, Isaac.

“Someone told [Javi Marroquin] about it,” a source told Radar Online on February 27. “We knew because she kept hiding her stomach. He was pissed off.”

Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry got married in 2012, and last year, after welcoming son Lincoln Marshall, now 3, in 2013, their marriage came to an end. At the time, several factors were noted for their split, including Lowry’s alleged decision against having more children.

In Kailyn Lowry’s pregnancy announcement last week, which she shared with fans on her official website, the reality star revealed that she had informed Rivera of the pregnancy because they can “have adult conversations about things.” As for Javi Marroquin, she said she “never got to have a conversation with him about it.”

“Why is Jo any better to know than [Javi Marroquin]?” the Radar Online insider asked. “Javi had a right to know. This is going to be Lincoln’s other sibling! It’s hard to watch Javi go through all these things.”

Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry’s divorce was finalized at the end of last year, but at the time, Lowry may have already been pregnant. While it is unknown when she actually conceived, she said she is about halfway through in her blog post to fans and is expected to give birth sometime this summer.

The source added that Javi Marroquin was “so upset” on the night that Lowry made her shocking announcement.

“He was looking at his son thinking, ‘What is she doing to the both of us?'” the insider revealed.

Currently, Javi Marroquin has a great relationship with his former step-son, Isaac, but when it comes to Lowry’s third child, whose father has been kept secret from fans, Marroquin won’t be closely involved.

“Him and Isaac are so close and it’s going to be Lincoln’s sibling, but I don’t think he can look at this kid and feel the same way,” the source said.

While Javi Marroquin has been careful with his comments on Kailyn Lowry’s pregnancy thus far, he did confirm on Twitter last week that Isaac and Lincoln would be “okay.”

During the final months of their marriage last year, Javi Marroquin made it clear that he wants to have more children in the future, but when it comes to welcoming a second child soon, that doesn’t appear to be a possibility. Although Marroquin was involved in a romance with Cassie Bucka last year, the former couple parted ways just months into their relationship and Marroquin has been single ever since. That said, they have been contacting one another online, so a reunion may be possible.

In other Javi Marroquin news, the longtime reality star revealed this morning that he was working on a new book. He also shared a screenshot of his title, which read, Heartlessly Hustled As fans well know, Javi Marroquin’s former wife published a book titled Hustle and Heart last year.

“Just wait on it,” he teased.

