‘Tom Clancy’s The Division’: New 1.6 Patch Notes, Free Trail, And Release Time

Tom Clancy’s The Division 1.6 Last Stand patch update is live along with a free trail period. There was also delay in the 12:30 CET release time, and it was extended to 3 p.m. CET as the servers were still down for maintenance. They are doing their due diligence as The Division Twitter feed had been constantly updating their status with what is going on. This is good customer service by taking on a proactive approach for the long awaited patch.

The Hunter is JOINING THE HUNT for a cure to MS, & invites YOU to a special stream for charity TONIGHT 8PM CST. #TheDivision #charitytuesday pic.twitter.com/NTU5amaQeI — Matthew Shields (@Shieldsauce) February 28, 2017

The trial period is likely to entice new players in the 2017 year as they can play it free for six hours or until they reach level eight. You have to admire Massive’s marketing strategy to garner more players considering the setbacks they’ve experienced in the past.

To gain access to the new 1.6 Last Stand content, you must have purchased this third DLC for PC, Xbox One, or PlayStation 4.

The Division 1.6 Patch Notes Highlights

The Last Stand game mode is the third in the series stemming from the year one season pass. This was built for the competitive-minded gamers in intense battle situations. This is an eight vs. eight setup, so it will require some teamwork and communication for success. It’s Rogues vs. Division agents, according to Reddit.

There are four Dark Zone maps to with notable check points along with SHD tech data relays that have gone active. As an agents/rogue, it is up to you to take control of all three tactical points on the map. There will also be tools to help your team along towards victory, including tactical boosts and turret fortifications, to help defend your check points. The more you maintain control, the more points you receive.

Once maximum points are achieved, the game ends and the winner is declared.

New Stolen Signal Incursion

The Rikers have taken over a broadcasting center with three studios, and it’s up to The Division agents to secure those areas. This is a challenging incursion as there are only two levels to choose from. Each studio incursion has its own set of obstacles to overcome that requires some kind of thinking and skill. That said, it’s more than just shooting endlessly at enemies, but there are environmental concerns to deal with.

There is a final boss at the end, according to the Last Stand 1.6 patch notes.

“All wings bring their own challenges and rewards; completing all of them will unlock the final boss fight and the strongest opposition yet.”

Dark Zone Level Increase And Legendary

The Division 1.6 added levels seven through nine this time around with no penalties for dying when not rogue. Traveling between checkpoints is also prominent, as well as supply drops and contamination events. The latter is pretty interesting because you have to complete an objective, and there’s a twist thrown in. Your masks don’t help you against contamination as levels in these areas are considerably higher.

It is up to you to manage your heals when taking damage due to infection, while at the same time, engaging with enemies. This is the video game equivalent of patting your head and rubbing your tummy all at the same time.

Last Stand Gear Normalization

When entering this mode, gear will be maxed out to 256 and will put stats on everyone in a level playing field. Same goes for weapons and armor mitigation, which will be maxed out on all players when they enter The Last Stand challenge.

That said, how much of Tom Clancy’s The Division 1.6 update will you take advantage of? What weapons and strategy would you like to use in the Dark Zone and The Last Stand? Will you be ready to take on all challenges in the Lost Signal incursion?

