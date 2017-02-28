‘Destiny’ Weekly Reset For Feb. 28, Iron Banner Day And Fallen SABER Nightfall

Yet another Weekly Reset arrived to Destiny for Tuesday, February 28. This also marks the return of the monthly Iron Banner event for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players to earn new weapons and gear.

The Iron Banner playlist will not be available until approximately 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT. This will be an interesting run through the competitive playlist as the health regeneration issues introduced to some perks with the 2.5.0.2 hotfix still linger. Bungie says it has fixes coming, but they will not be ready for this event.

Nightfall — Fallen S.A.B.E.R.

Old Russia, Earth Rush to the aid of the AI Warmind Rasputin as he broadcasts a plea for help across the system.

Modifiers

Epic — Heavily shielded and highly aggressive enemies appear in great numbers.

Brawler – Guardian melee damage is greatly increased.

Grounded – Players take more damage while airborne.

Chaff – Player radar is disabled.

Fresh Troops – Some enemy squads have been fortified with additional reinforcements.

Weekly SIVA Crisis Heroic Strikes

Modifiers

Heroic — Enemies appear in greater numbers and are more aggressive.

Void Burn – Void damage from any source is greatly increased.

Brawler – Guardian melee damage is greatly increased.

Ironclad – More enemies have shields.

Wrath of the Machine Challenge Mode — Aksis

This is the second of the two Wrath of the Machine Raid challenges. For this challenge, at least one player on the Fireteam will need to supercharge and stun Aksis on each teleport. This is on every teleport, not just once per phase. Designating three players to handle this duty is the simplest solution, and they need to stand on the plates located on the right, the left, and the back middle of the arena to do so. This leaves all three teleport locations covered when Aksis teleports to them.

Rewards include the SIVA Ornament and Exotic Engram on Hard mode difficulty. Meanwhile, 385 Light gear for Normal mode or 400 Light gear for Hard mode is also available, along with a Vosik’s Venom Emblem.

Challenge of Elders

Round Boss Description 1 Keksis the Betrayed Fallen 2 Seditious Mind Vex 3 Noru’usk, Servant of Oryx Cabal

Modifiers

Brawler — Guardian melee damage is greatly increased.

Catapult — Grenade recharge rate is greatly increased.

Super Kill Bonus — Super kills are worth more points.

Bounties

Impressive Performance — Earn points in Challenge of the Elders.

Shadow Boxer — Use Void abilities to kill enemies in Level 41 Prison of Elders or Challenge of the Elders.

Close Still Counts — Use grenades to kill enemies in Level 41 Prison of Elders or Challenge of the Elders.

King’s Fall Raid Challenge Mode — Warpriest (Guide)

The first challenge for the King’s Fall Raid Challenge should be a snap for those experienced with the encounter already. The fireteam must ensure that no one player holds the aura during the damage phase more than once.

Possible rewards for the challenge on Normal include a 320 Light level Artifact and 320 Light level weapon, and one of the missing Calcified Fragments along with the normal chance at an Exotic. The rewards on Hard mode are a 335 Light level Artifact and 335 Light level weapon, plus the “Worm God’s Servant” emblem and the Calcified Fragment. You can get the Normal mode rewards in Hard mode in addition to the 335 level rewards.

Court of Oryx (Guide) — Tier 3: Balwur

The wizard Balwur may be the easiest Tier 3 boss to appear in the Court of Oryx yet. The hook with her is that the floor of the court is covered in poison except for the area underneath the platform and safe zones created by killing Major Acolytes. Balwur spawns on top of the platform, while Major Acolytes, Knights, and Thrall will spawn and move around the arena. The platform is poison-free but obviously dangerous as Balwur will shoot players and drop poison clouds.

Weekly Crucible Playlists

Mayhem Rumble

Iron Banner (starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT)

Shaxx Crucible Weekly Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation A Hunt for Glory Exercise your skills in the Supremacy match type. Complete Seven Matches

Get 50 Primary Kills

Get 30 Kill Credits

Get 20 Crests Denied 5,000 500

Commander Zavala Weekly Elite Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation Loot Legendary Marks Strike Elite Earn “Gold Tier Achieved,” “Silver Tier Achieved,” or “Bronze Tier Achieved” Medals. 10,000 500 Legendary Item 10 Sunrise Earn a Gold Tier Achieved Medal in the Nightfall before time expires. 10,000 500 Legendary Weapon 10 Merciless Get nine rapid enemy kills to earn “Rampage” Medals in SIVA Crisis Strikes. 10,000 500 Legendary Item 10

Shiro-4 Weekly Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation Pull the Plug Complete Shank encounters in the Archon’s Forge. 5,000 500 Shock It to Me Complete Servitor encounters in the Archon’s Forge. 5,000 500 Archon’s Forge: Vandals Complete Vandal encounters in the Archon’s Forge. 5,000 500 Archon’s Forge: Dregs Complete Dreg encounters in the Archon’s Forge. 5,000 500

Tyra Karn’s Artifacts

Artifact Description Stats T12 Memory of Gheleon Grants a detailed radar. Radar persists when sighting with primary weapons. 30 Intellect /

30 Strength 79% Memory of Skorri When your super is full, nearby allies’ supers recharge faster. 60 Discipline 79% Memory of Radegast Gain the ability to reflect energy-based projectiles when Guarding with a Sword. Increased Sword Ammo capacity. 70 Strength 92%

Petra Weekly Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation Take the Wanted WANTED: Sho’oulth, Horror of Oryx. Mars or Venus. Fireteam recommended. Note: Can be found in The Barrens or Scablands on Mars and Ishtar Commons on Venus. 3,000 500 Take Them Out Kill 12 Consumed or named Fallen, Hive, Cabal, or Vex on Venus. 1,500 250 Take Them All Kill 100 Taken. 1,500 250 Queen’s Champion Defeat 50 minions of Darkness before completing the Challenge of the Elders. 1,500 250 Queen’s Harvest Gather 15 Dark Nuclei from Majors or Ultras in any strike playlist. 1,500 250 Queen’s Mercy Get 30 Arc kills on the Dreadnaught. 1,500 250



[Featured Image by Bungie/Activision]