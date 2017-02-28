‘The Walking Dead’ Spoilers: Austin Amelio Talks Dwight And Sherry

The Walking Dead fans have learned a lot about Dwight and Sherry’s storyline since Season 7 began. Even though the Savior is on Negan’s team, viewers couldn’t help but feel a little bad for the guy on the last episode. Recently, co-executive producer Denise Huth and actor Austin Amelio discussed Dwight’s storyline, and how he feels about his relationship with Sherry (Christine Evangelista) after he found her letter.

TWD spoilers might be ahead. Do not continue reading unless you have seen Season 7, Episode 11, titled “Hostiles and Calamities.”

On the last episode of The Walking Dead, Eugene Porter’s (Josh McDermitt) arrival at the Sanctuary was featured. Dwight also discovered that Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) escaped. This didn’t sit too well with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Dwight had to pay the price. Eventually, Negan asked Dwight if he had any idea where Sherry might be. He did, so the TWD villain sent Amelio’s character to go get her.

As fans know, Sherry might be one of Negan’s wives, but before that, she was married to Dwight. They seemed to be happy together, but she ended up marrying the brutal leader in order to save Dwight’s life. Now, she is missing and Dwight has been ordered to go find her. He ends up going to their meeting spot, which is a house. However, Sherry is not there, but her rings and a heartbreaking letter is waiting for Dwight.

On Talking Dead, which aired following Season 7, Episode 11 of TWD, Austin Amelio discussed his character. In particular, how does he feel about his relationship with Sherry if he ever finds her? Could they ever go back to the way they used to be? The logical answer is no because too much has happened. Sherry doesn’t look at Dwight the same way anymore because now he has killed people. However, Amelio said that the possibility of finding Sherry and reuniting with her is the only thing that Dwight has to hold on to right now.

Co-executive producer Denise Huth also had a few things to say about Dwight in The Walking Dead. She explained that Austin Amelio’s character paid a high price. Only now, he is somebody that he doesn’t want to be.

As for Dr. Carson, who was set up by Dwight to take the fall for Daryl escaping, Negan literally threw him into the fire. Does Dwight feel bad at all about what he did, which cost the doctor his life? Amelio said a little bit, however, right now, Dwight is “making chess moves.” The actor added that everything he is doing is all about the bigger picture.

In Robert Kirkman’s comic books, Dwight feeds information to Rick Grimes. In part, it helps Alexandria, Hilltop Colony, and The Kingdom win the war against Negan and the Saviors. However, without Sherry there to ground Dwight, will his character go in a different direction? Or is there still a chance of him going against Negan?

As for Eugene on The Walking Dead, he was treated differently than Daryl was at the Sanctuary. He was given a private room and kept being told that he was “one of us.” Josh McDermitt talked about that moment last Sunday when he mustered up the courage to get the capsules that he needed. The actor explained that everyone was staring at Eugene and he was being ridiculed. So what was going on inside Eugene’s mind when he made the confrontation?

“They’re not going to believe that I’m one of the Saviors. Now is the time I have to step up, grow a backbone, and put myself out there.”

At the end of The Walking Dead episode, Eugene and Dwight stood next to each other. Eugene stated that they were Negan, but was he trying to convince Dwight or himself?

[Featured Image by Gene Page/AMC]