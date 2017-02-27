Abby Lee Miller Off To Mexico As Judge Postpones Prison Sentencing

Abby Lee Miller is planning on hopping on a plane to vacation in Mexico after the judge on her case canceled her prison sentencing.

Dance Moms Abby Lee Miller will soon jet off to Mexico. The reality star made plans to travel the second she heard about the judge postponing her prison sentencing. According to Radar Online, Miller is planning on spending her last few months of “freedom” vacationing down south.

Court papers from the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania revealed that Abby Lee Miller requested permission to travel to Merida, Mexico on March 2, 2017, and to Cancun, Mexico on March 3 through March 7.

Seems like only yesterday… #dancemoms #season7 #nationalfinals #aldcalways #abbyleeapparel #aldcla #ALDC @aldcstudiola A post shared by Abby Lee Miller (@therealabbylee) on Feb 25, 2017 at 10:38pm PST

This will reportedly be the reality star’s last getaway, as Judge Joy Flowers Conti ruled that after her trip “no further travel will be authorized prior to sentencing.”

Abby Lee Miller’s prison sentencing was canceled after the United States Attorney and Assistant United States Attorney “requested that the currently scheduled hearing date of February 24, 2017, be continued.”

Miller, 50, will now be sentenced on May 8th and May 9th.

The Dance Moms star has been traveling quite a bit recently. Miller just flew to England last week from the 16th to the 21st of February.

In her request to travel from the United States, Miller ensured that she was “not a flight risk” and that her “livelihood depends on her ability to travel for business opportunities, including internationally.”

Abby Lee Miller pled guilty to not reporting an international monetary transaction, as well as one count of concealing bankruptcy assets in June 2016.

The reality star was indicted on 20 counts of fraud, including bankruptcy fraud, concealment of bankruptcy assets, and false bankruptcy declarations dating back to October 2015.

Miller failed to claim over $750,000 of the income she earned on Dance Moms.

If Miller is convicted at her sentencing, she could face up to 30 months in prison.

The dance teacher is currently filming the seventh season of her reality show.

These pics always turn up on my ph that I should've posted long ago! It looks like I was having some fun! #awards #aldcalways #abbyleeapparel #dancemoms #season7 #ALDC #aldcla #aldcproud A post shared by Abby Lee Miller (@therealabbylee) on Feb 25, 2017 at 10:15pm PST

Should Abby Lee Miller be allowed to take this Mexican vacation before her sentencing?

Do you think the Dance Moms star will be sentenced to prison? Let us know what you think in the comment section below.

[Featured Image by Tasia Wells / Stringer / Getty Images]