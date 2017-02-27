Kaitlyn Bristowe Unleashes Anger After Nick Viall Announced As ‘DWTS’ Contestant

Kaitlyn Bristowe may not be watching Nick Viall take the dance floor on the new season of Dancing with the Stars. After it was announced that Nick, who currently stars on The Bachelor and who was the runner-up for Kaitlyn on her season of The Bachelorette, will be on the dance competition, Kaitlyn publicly called out the franchise’s creator and executive producer for not letting her have the same opportunity.

Early on Monday morning, People provided the list of celebrity contestants for season 24 of the dance show. In response to a tweet announcing Nick as one of the upcoming season’s celebrity contestants, Whitney Bischoff posted a tweet asking why a Bachelorette never gets to go on the dance floor. Whitney added that she wanted to see Kaitlyn dance.

@people why does a bachelorette never get this gig @BachelorABC?!? I wanted to see @kaitlynbristowe shake her tail feather! — Whitney Bischoff (@whitbisch) February 27, 2017

Kaitlyn revealed that she was actually offered a spot on the dance competition but wasn’t allowed to do it by Mike Fleiss, the creator and executive producer of the Bachelor franchise. According to Kaitlyn, Mike told her that she couldn’t do it because he didn’t want people wanting fame after his show.

Actually I was offered it, had the contract & Mike Fliess told me I wasn't allowed.He said he didnt want people wanting fame after his show???? https://t.co/nSzricohi4 — Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) February 27, 2017

Will Kaitlyn regret publicly calling out Mike? Right after the Dancing with the Stars casting news broke on Monday morning, Kaitlyn posted a tweet about how something was a “f**king joke.”

What a f*cking joke — Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) February 27, 2017

Kaitlyn, who is still engaged to Shawn Booth, then pleaded for someone to stop her from going on a Twitter rant.

Someone stop me from going on a twitter rant right now — Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) February 27, 2017

While some people did advise Kaitlyn to not unleash her Twitter rant, many more told her to say exactly what she was thinking. One person actually guessed that Kaitlyn was mad about the Dancing with the Stars announcement regarding Nick Viall. The person explained that Kaitlyn wanted to go on the dance competition herself and made that desire quite clear.

@Brandie530 @kaitlynbristowe she's a dancer and LOVES dancing and quite openly expressed her interest in joining dancing wit the stars — ashley (@Ashdawn21Ashley) February 27, 2017

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kaitlyn Bristowe was rumored to have joined the dance competition right after her Bachelorette season.

Whitney’s tweet on how a Bachelorette has never been on Dancing with the Stars isn’t actually accurate. Trista Sutter, the first Bachelorette, actually competed on the first season of the dance competition. Trista, however, doesn’t exactly recommend others do the same.

In an interview with Today in October 2015, Trista, while explaining why her relationship with Ryan Sutter has lasted for more than a decade when so many relationships from the franchise end quickly, said that it’s a mistake for people from the Bachelor franchise to quickly join other shows such as Dancing with the Stars. Trista pointed out that she didn’t do the dance competition until years into her relationship with Ryan. She also noted that it was a much different show back then.

“Whenever I hear of people going on Dancing with the Stars right after, it’s heartbreaking to me…I was on the very first season, but it was after we had been together for years. We practiced maybe two times a week, like a couple of hours of practice, and it wasn’t even close to what they’re having to do now.”

According to Trista, couples from the Bachelor franchise should instead focus their “time and energy on each other” after their seasons end.

Whitney Bischoff may agree with Trista Sutter, for her engagement to Chris Soules, the Season 19 Bachelor, ended after he joined Dancing with the Stars immediately afterwards. About two months after their Bachelor season finale aired and right after Chris competed on season 20 of the dance competition, the two announced their split.

Yet it hasn’t all ended badly. Sean Lowe, the season 17 Bachelor, joined the dance competition immediately after viewers saw him get engaged to Catherine Giudici. The two are still married and welcomed a son in July 2016.

Perhaps now after Kaitlyn Bristowe’s very public rant after Nick Viall’s Dancing with the Stars announcement, she’ll be allowed to join the season 25 cast?

