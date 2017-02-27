‘General Hospital’ Speculation: Could A.J. Quartermaine Be Back In Port Charles?

The General Hospital rumors are flying, and it sounds like A. J. Quartermaine could be back in town. How could this be considering that Sonny Corinthos killed him? Well as everyone knows on soap operas people come back to life all the time. Celeb Dirty Laundry shared that A.J. is allegedly coming back to General Hospital, but it will be a new actor playing the part because of course, he had surgery to make himself look different.

General Hospital Spoilers: Rudge Orders Julian to Kill https://t.co/AMgnBOQPYW — SoapShows.com (@SoapShows) January 13, 2017

If you remember Sonny killed A. J. on General Hospital because he was just sure that A. J. was the one who killed Connie. He later found out that it was Ava who did it and not A. J., but it was too late. Now it sounds like he might not really be dead and is actually back in town ready for revenge. If A. J. is back on General Hospital, then you know he will be going after Sonny, Ava, and Carly. Sonny thought that he saw A.J.’s ghost more than once and was really feeling guilty about how it all went down.

So who is A.J. allegedly back on General Hospital as? Spoilers say that he is back as Rudge (David Lee.) This is after getting plastic surgery done so that he would look totally different. Rudge has been doing a lot of wild things this season on General Hospital. He actually helped with the car bombing that was meant for Juliane Jerome, and he helped Liv to set up Ava so she would go to jail instead of her. He even told Juliane to kill Jason, which of course, didn’t end up happening. If Rudge was A. J. Quartermaine, that would be a great twist for General Hospital.

General Hospital Spoilers Monday January 16: Rudge Orders Hit – Michael Romances Nelle –… https://t.co/FyIbPaS8gB pic.twitter.com/BTGy0RAywU — Soap Opera Spy (@SoapOperaSpy) January 13, 2017

Celeb Dirty Laundry also shared that there have been a few crazy rumors going around that A. J. Quartermaine might be Nelle’s father. She is in Port Charles to try and get back at Carly for something she is really upset about, and nobody knows exactly what yet. The Inquisitr shared that there is speculation that Nelle could actually be Carly’s adopted sister as well. She recently shared that she is from Atlanta, which is where Carly grew up.

It has been very obvious that Nelle is pushing away from Michael Corinthos for some reason. If she thought she was related to him, that would be the perfect reason for this General Hospital couple not to work out. The thing is on today’s episode, Nelle told Michael that she really wants to spend more time with him. If that is what she wants, then it is very doubtful that they have the same father. This could be another reason that Nelle had something against Carly.

Fans are just going to have to wait for now and see if A. J. Quartermaine shows back up. Michael would be thrilled to see his dad, but not happy that he is going to be going after Sonny and Carly if he is back in town. Rudge just hasn’t really been explained yet, so this would be a great storyline to explain why he is there and what is going on with him.

What do you think about the idea of A. J. Quartermaine coming back to General Hospital? Do you think that this will really happen? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and don’t miss new episodes of General Hospital weekdays on ABC.

[Featured Image By Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Ovation]