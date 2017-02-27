‘Teen Mom 2’ Dad Javi Marroquin Reacts To Kailyn Lowry’s Pregnancy On Twitter

Javi Marroquin discovered news of his former wife’s pregnancy along with the rest of the world.

Although Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry’s divorce was finalized two months ago, the Teen Mom 2 star didn’t give her ex-husband a heads up about her baby news before she confirmed that she was expecting her third child in a post to fans on her blog.

In her post, Lowry admitted that while she did let Jo Rivera, the father of her 7-year-old son, Isaac, know about her pregnancy before her announcement, she didn’t bother to fill Javi Marroquin in on the news in advance. Needless to say, Javi Marroquin has been left in shock as he deals with his former wife’s betrayal.

Days ago, Radar Online shared a report claiming Javi Marroquin has been slamming Kailyn Lowry’s pregnancy online and encouraging his fans and followers to “take a shot” at her.

Javi Marroquin has also been sharing photos of himself and his children on Twitter and Instagram. Along with one post, Marroquin told fans, “The boys will be okay on our end I promise.” Then, with a photo of Lincoln on a bed, Marroquin added, “My son, follow your dreams. I’ll pick up the pieces for you. Love, your daddy.”

Javi Marroquin shares one child with Lowry, whom he wed in 2012 and divorced in 2016. As for when Lowry conceived her third child, she became pregnant some time at the end of last year and is due to give birth this summer.

Since Javi Marroquin and his former wife parted ways last year, they have been co-parenting their young son, but judging by Lowry’s decision to keep Marroquin out of the loop with her pregnancy, their relationship is far from civil.

Following news of Javi Marroquin’s divorce, a source spoke out and suggested that his marriage had been strained “for a while.”

“They’ve been unhealthy for a while, and [Kailyn Lowry] knew divorce was inevitable,” an insider close to the estranged couple told Us Weekly last year. “There was always a disconnect… The bottom line is they were two strong personalities who both want to be in control living together.”

Javi Marroquin’s former wife spoke about her marital troubles with a friend on an episode of Teen Mom 2 when her then-husband was deployed in Qatar.

“It’s rough, it’s hard,” she told friends. “[Deployment is] a lot harder on him than I thought it would be. He doesn’t feel supported… We lose things to talk about. His day-to-day is the same, we have been fighting. Right now I feel like is the time for me to focus on myself.”

Javi Marroquin left for his deployment in early 2016, just weeks after his then-wife suffered a miscarriage. Then, in May of that year, as he remained in Qatar with the Air Force, Lowry confirmed they had ended their marriage. In the months since their split, Javi Marroquin has been linked to a couple of women, but when it comes to going public, he only dated one woman: Cassie Bucka. That said, the couple split up at the end of last year.

