Mama June Fat Suit: ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Mom 2017 Show Debut Criticized, Did She Lie?

Did Mama June wear a fat suit on her new show to make herself look bigger than she actually was before she had weight loss surgery?

Within minutes of WEtv premiering Mama June: From Not To Hot, viewers began tweeting about June Shannon’s strange appearance during her taped confessional segments. Many believed that she had been wearing a fat suit and say that they could actually see the prosthetics on camera!

The reality star, who first rose to fame on Toddlers And Tiaras (her daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson was a pageant kid), spent the last year transforming her body. She decided to have gastric sleeve surgery before committing to a rigorous diet and exercise routine and having a second surgery to remove the excess skin from her body.

There have been reports that Mama June went from a size 16 to a size 4!

Of course, no one has seen photos of Mama June Shannon, who will be making her official new body debut on her docu-series (likely toward the end of the season).

Many people are finding the size 4 claims hard to believe, but the chatter has built up quite a bit of anticipation, and Mama June’s WEtv show will likely pull in millions of viewers each week because of it.

Here’s where things get a little confusing. When all of this news started trending, outlets reported that Honey Boo Boo’s mom once tipped the scales at over 350 pounds. June is supposedly 5’1″ and that’s definitely a lot of weight to be carrying around for someone of her stature.

Now, however, Mama June has said that she once weighed over 450 pounds — and she has apparently lost more than half of her body weight, shrinking to an incredible new size.

Mama June recently tweeted about how much she once weighed — and she said it was 100 pounds more than what had originally been reported. Could June Shannon be exaggerating this and using a fat suit and/or prosthetics to help her do so?

Some people believe that’s the case. Check out the tweet below.

Yes seriously i was 460 n i know it doesnt look like it n this fat chair will b help me lose my weight hopefully #MamaJune #FromNotToHot — Mama June (@MamaJune_BooBoo) February 25, 2017

So, is there any truth to the rumored Mama June fat suit? Well, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, social media started lighting up on Friday night. It seemed as though Mama June was wearing prosthetics, accentuating her double chin and in some of the stills from the show, you can actually see something weird going on.

According to Cosmopolitan, there really is no denying that something was up with Mama June during those taped segments of the show. Viewers were quick to catch on to the apparent makeup mishap but was Mama June wearing a prosthetics and/or a fat suit, was it bad lighting, or something else?

Take a look at some of the photos below and judge for yourself.

It’s obviously obvious that Mama June is wearing a fat face and suit for this show’s confessional…????????????#MamaJune #wetv pic.twitter.com/boxKgADBdI — Me. (@shezsoambitious) February 25, 2017

There are a number of reasons why Mama June might want to exaggerate her weight loss if that’s what she was doing. The most obvious reason, perhaps, is that WEtv wants her to do so. Another theory is that June Shannon started filming some portions of the docu-series after her surgery and the producers needed more material from before she lost all that weight, so they tried to make her look heavier for those shots.

Do you think that Mama June Shannon wore a fat suit and/or prosthetics while filming Mama June: From Not To Hot?

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for WE tv]