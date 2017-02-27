‘La La Land’ Didn’t Win Best Picture Oscar – Neither Did These: 2017 Razzies

America is still reeling from last night’s shocking twist at the end of the 89th Annual Academy Awards presentation when Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway incorrectly announced that La La Land won the Oscar for Best Picture when in fact the correct winner was Moonlight. At least neither film won a Razzie.

Whereas the rest of the night went over without a hitch, the last few minutes of the broadcast was utterly chaos as La La Land’s producer, Jordan Horowitz, jumped on the microphone and announced, “There’s been a mistake. Moonlight, you won best picture. This is not a joke,” reports US magazine. Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling and the rest of the cast quickly moved out of the way so that Barry Jenkins and his Moonlight crew could take the stand.”Very clearly, even in my dreams, this could not be true,” said Jenkins. “But to hell with dreams. I’m done with it ’cause this is true. Oh my goodness!”

Just after midnight, Disney (the parent company of ABC) released the following statement from PricewaterhouseCoopers:

“We sincerely apologize to Moonlight, La La Land, Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway, and Oscar® viewers for the error that was made during the award announcement for Best Picture. The presenters had mistakenly been given the wrong category envelope and when discovered, was immediately corrected. We are currently investigating how this could have happened, and deeply regret that this occurred. We appreciate the grace with which the nominees, the Academy, ABC, and Jimmy Kimmel handled the situation.”

So, while the crew of La La Land is certainly disappointed that they did not win the coveted prize, they can at least rest well knowing that they were also not a winner of the Golden Raspberry Awards.

Since 1981, The Razzies are the complete opposite of The Oscars, giving awards to year’s worst feature films. This year, the “winners” of the 27th Annual Golden Raspberry Awards were announced Saturday, February 25, one day before the Oscar ceremony and while a good handful of films were nominated, two films made the greatest impact: Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Hillary’s America was a political documentary film written and directed by Dinesh D’Souza and Bruce Schooley. It was critical of presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and while the film was a financial success, it was panned by many critics. Batman v Superman was also a financial success in terms of box office ticket sales, but was also largely panned by both critics and fans of the superhero genre.

The one celebrity who should be happy to receive a Razzie this year is Mel Gibson. Gibson was nominated for Worst Supporting Actor in 2014 for his performance in The Expendables 3, but this year he won the Razzie Redeemer Award for directing Hacksaw Ridge. Hacksaw Ridge was nominated for an Oscar for Best Picture and won two Oscars for Film Editing and Sound Mixing.

Here are the complete list of Razzie Winners for 2017:

WORST PICTURE: Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

WORST ACTOR: Dinesh D’Souza (as himself) in Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

WORST ACTRESS: Becky Turner (as Hillary Clinton) in Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Kristen Wiig for Zoolander No. 2

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Jesse Eisenberg for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

WORST SCREEN COMBO: Ben Affleck and His BFF (Baddest Foe Forever) Henry Cavil for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

WORST DIRECTOR: Dinesh D’Souza and Bruce Schooley for Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

WORST PREQUEL, REMAKE, RIP-OFF OR SEQUEL: Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

WORST SCREENPLAY: Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

RAZZIE REDEEMER AWARD: Mel Gibson

[Featured Image by: John Hayes/AP Images]