Daytona 500: Kurt Busch Takes The Win

Kurt Busch – driving the No. 41 Ford – took the lead on Sunday, Feb. 26, winning the 59th running of the Daytona 500, making it the driver’s 29th career win on the Monster Energy Cup Series.

On the final lap, Busch passed Kyle Larson in turns One and Two. Shortly after Busch’s pass, Larson ran out of fuel and fell to back of the pack.

“The more that becomes unpredictable about Daytona, the more it becomes predictable to predict unpredictably, I mean this car was completely thrashed, not a straight panel on it,” Busch said in an interview with CBS Sports.

“The strategy today, who knew what, to pit when. Everybody’s wrecking as soon as we’re done with the second segment. The more that I’ve run this race, the more that I’ve thrown caution to the wind and just let it rip. That group put on a fantastic run to the end and everyone did a get job not to wreck each other.”

With just 30 laps to go, Busch’s rear-view mirror fell off.

“My rear-view mirror fell off with 30 to go, I was like ‘that’s an omen,'” Busch continued, “because I’m not going to have to look at it anymore. I got to drive defensively and take advantage of other people’s mistakes.”

Ryan Blaney finished second with AJ Allmendinger third, Aric Almirola fourth, and Paul Menard in fifth.

Busch’s win will be the first victory for Tony Stewart as an owner of Stewart-Hass Racing at Daytona.

“I ran this damn race 18 years and I couldn’t win it,” car owner Tony Stewart told Fox Sports. “He deserved that one for sure.”

The race ended with nine cautions and 37 lead changes, with three separate multi-car crashes involving half of the field knocking out Jimmie Johnson, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Matt Kenseth, Kyle Busch, Danica Patrick, Jamie McMurray, Brad Keselowski, and several others.

“It was the funnest (Daytona) 500 I’ve ever had,” Patrick told Fox Sports. “Well, probably not 500, more like 300 or 250. It is a real shame. I feel like we could have been a contender at the end, for sure we could have been an influencer.”

"We would have been a contender" @DanicaPatrick was having a good run until that wreck. #askMRN pic.twitter.com/DAy7pq9AOs — Motor Racing Network (@MRNRadio) February 26, 2017

Jimmie Johnson also commented on the “Big One,” which was a 17-car pileup.

“It just seemed like that could have been avoided and was uncalled for,” Johnson told Fox Sports after the wreck. “From the minute we got off Turn Two I kept getting hit and lifting the rear tires off the ground. I know there was a lot of energy behind me in the pack but I didn’t have a chance.”

2017 Daytona 500 Results:

Kurt Busch Ryan Blaney AJ Allmendinger Aric Almirola Paul Menard Joey Logano Kasey Kahne Michael Waltrip Matt DiBenedetto Trevor Bayne Brendan Gaughan Kyle Larson Martin Truex Jr. Chase Elliott Michael McDowell Landon Cassill Denny Hamlin Cole Whitt Austin Dillon Elliott Sadler Ryan Newman Kevin Harvick Joey Gase Corey LaJoie David Ragan Jeffrey Earnhardt Brad Keselowski Jamie McMurray Daniel Suarez Ty Dillon Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Clint Bowyer Danica Patrick Jimmie Johnson Chris Buescher D.J. Kennington Dale Earnhardt Jr. Kyle Busch Erik Jones Matt Kenseth

