‘Cash Me Ousside’ Girl, 13, Involved In Bar Fight With Two Other Teens [VIDEO]

Teenage wild child Danielle Bregoli, more widely regarded as the ‘Cash Me Ousside’ girl, is still fighting her way through her troubled life, as noted in a recent TMZ report.

While gallivanting with two other teenage girls near a Lake Worth, Florida, drinking establishment late Saturday evening, Bregoli and her friends were approached by a group of adults who began chanting the phrase that launched a thousand memes and propelled the 13-year-old into the stratosphere of overnight celebrity after her appearance on Dr. Phil last year, “cash me ousside (catch me outside), howbow dat (how ’bout that)?”

The publication goes on to say that Bregoli and her bunch seemed to enjoy the call-out “at first, shouting it back and teasing fans with the prospect of pics/selfies for $10 a pop, until Danielle started getting pissed by the constant shouting on the other end,” which caused one of her associates, a young black woman, to approach a male reveler and toss a drink at him before grabbing him by the collar and beating him down to the floor.

Bregoli and her other accomplice are seen standing by the ruckus, with the “Cash Me Ousside” girl attempting to enter the fray before the melee is broken up by other patrons outside of the pub. Danielle and her friends then run down the street, seemingly continuing to taunt the adult crowd, and are chased away from the scene shortly thereafter.

Footage from the “Cash Me Ousside” teen’s bar fight can be seen below. Please be advised that strong language was uttered during the group melee.

Following the events that took place in the visual, police were called to the scene and were told that Bregoli and her friends had been long gone by the time they had arrived. Since the fight, the “Cash Me Ousside” girl, who tends to take to Instagram to defend her actions, as displayed on a past article here on the Inquisitr, has remained silent about the altercation, save for a selfie she took outside of another bar in Florida on the same evening as the brawl.

Bregoli’s massive bar battle is just the latest antic of the teenage rebel following her first appearance on the talk show hosted by television psychiatrist Dr. Phil McGraw in December of 2016, where her mother, Barbara Ann Bregoli, complained at length about her daughter’s troublesome personality during an episode that mostly centered on Danielle.

On a follow-up episode from early February, a more egotistical Danielle relayed to the psychology specialist that his current relevance solely depended on their first sit-down, which ultimately went viral.

“I guess what’s good for you is I made you just like how Oprah made you,” the petulant Bregoli expressed with a smile, as Entertainment Weekly noted.

“You were nothin’ before I came on this show.”

During the same week that Danielle’s second Dr. Phil episode aired, the “Cash Me Ousside” speaker was involved in another fight, with this one taking place on-board of a crowded Spirit Airlines flight that flew out of Los Angeles International Airport and involved her mother, Barbara Ann.

As noted in an Inquisitr post on the matter, the younger Bregoli would go on to explain in an Instagram post that she had been defending her parent after a fellow passenger threatened Barbara Ann over not being seated fast enough.

“Danielle says the other woman put her hands on her mom,” TMZ further explained, “and that’s why she had to ‘cold-cock’ the allegedly impatient passenger.”

Following the fight, all three flyers, including Bregoli and her mother, were banned from ever flying with the airline ever again.

Additionally, another fight, albeit one of more legal means, involving the “Cash Me Ousside” phrase is currently ongoing after Bregoli allegedly jacked the logo of Champion, a clothing subset of underwear leader Hanes, to forge a makeshift logo out of her infamous phrase on sweaters and other sartorial choices for profit. A report from the Daily Beast relayed that Danielle was given a week to stop production of her line before she would be fined for trademark infringement. No word on if the “Cash Me Ousside” girl relented to the demand of the Hanes brand.

