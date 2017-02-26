See ‘Shadow of War’ Artwork: ‘Shadow of Mordor’ Sequel Ad Leaked

Target have accidentally leaked an ad online for the new game Shadow of War, the sequel to Shadow of Mordor which came out in 2014. Before the leak the existence of Shadow of War had not been known, but a NeoGaf user spotted it and downloaded the box-art from the game before Target took the ad down.

Shadow of Mordor was an adventure game which was set in Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings world. It told the story of a ranger named Talion who was possessed by Celebrimbor, the Elf Lord. The two worked together in a team in an effort to stop a large army from an invasion of Middle-earth. Windows Central notes that this game featured “Assassins Creed-like combat systems” and combined it with a Nemesis engine. Now with Shadow of War this adventure will be continued.

Forbes reports that Warner Brothers had been teasing gamers by saying that there would be a public announcement on March 8 for an unknown game which most had been assuming must be the next title in line to Batman: Arkham. With the Shadow of Mordor sequel leak now it is very likely that this announcement could have actually been for Shadow of War instead.

There is now knowledge of a Gold Edition for Shadow of War, which will feature many perks. With this edition comes the Slaughter Tribe Nemesis Expansion, Outlaw Tribe Nemesis Expansion, The Blade of Galadriel Story Expansion, The Desolation of Mordor Story Expansion and a gold war chest.

The Nemesis Expansions for Shadow of War will give you a new Orc tribe along with new followers, enemies, weapons, abilities, missions, wilderness and fortress updates and also a Mythic Gear Set. The Story Expansions include the introduction of a new campaign, a character that is playable with abilities, allies, enemies and side missions.

Those that are curious about the Shadow of Mordor sequel will be pleased to know that there is also a description for the new Shadow of War game.

“Experience an epic open-world brought to life by the award-winning Nemesis System. Forge a new Ring of Power, conquer Fortresses in massive battles and dominate Mordor with your personal Orc army in Middle-earth: Shadow of War. Go behind enemy lines to forge your army, conquer Fortresses and dominate Mordor from within. Experience how the award winning Nemesis System creates unique personal stories with every enemy and follower, and confront the full power of the Dark Lord Sauron and his Ringwraiths in this epic new story of Middle-earth. In Middle-earth: Shadow of War, nothing will be forgotten.”

Target leak reveals Shadow of Mordor 2, aka Shadow of War https://t.co/Pfs6wQWJLC pic.twitter.com/KV5x9hhDIX — Kotaku (@Kotaku) February 26, 2017

PC Gamer reported that Target had the Shadow of War ad up at the time they were writing about it and included a link to the page, but Target have since taken the page down. PC Gamer do, however, still have the art work for the game up.

In this Shadow of Mordor sequel, Talion and his ghost friend named Celebrimbor will be joining forces again to give Mordor another try. The Nemesis system will also be coming back.

With Xbox One and PS4 the regular edition of Shadow of War will only set you back $60, but if it is the Gold Edition you are hankering after it will be $100. While the leak didn’t specifically mention a PC version of this game, it is still very likely that there will be one, especially as Shadow of Mordor was available for both PCs and consoles.

[Featured Image by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images]