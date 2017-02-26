Gwen Stefani Determined To Have Blake Shelton’s Baby In 2017 [Report]

A year-and-a-half later and Blake Shelton’s romance with Gwen Stefani is still hotter than ever. With the couple set to reunite on The Voice, an inside source told Life & Style Magazine that Stefani is ready to have Shelton’s first baby. Will she get pregnant in 2017?

“They’re trying to have a baby first… That’s their main focus right now. [Gwen’s] determined to have another baby and carry it herself, even though Blake has said it doesn’t matter if they adopt or get a surrogate.”

The insider claims that Stefani has been trying everything to get pregnant over the past year, including in vitro fertilization. So far, the efforts have failed to produce any results, but Stefani isn’t giving up. Instead, she’s taking a break from the treatments and attempting to do it the old-fashioned way.

“Physically and emotionally, it was just a lot for her. So, she’s trying to get pregnant naturally for the time being,” the source explained.

Of course, Stefani’s number one priority is her three boys, Kingston (10), Zuma (8), and Apollo (2), whom she had with Gavin Rossdale. The boys are still dealing with all the drama involved with the divorce and Stefani isn’t sure they are ready for her to tie the knot with Shelton.

Gwen Stefani: Trying to Get Pregnant With Blake Shelton's Baby?! https://t.co/7jASqc8uKT pic.twitter.com/nJ3mbUehqU — the pin (@la_patillaUs) February 24, 2017

That said, Stefani isn’t afraid to talk about her romance with Shelton. In fact, during an interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Stefani gushed about how she really feels about the country crooner.

“It’s so unbelievable. I love Blake. He’s the most incredible guy. Everybody loves Blake and that’s the thing, there’s no way around it,” she explained. “He’s just a sparkly, happy, amazing person.”

Stefani and Shelton are currently getting ready to compete against each other on Season 12 of The Voice. The season marks the first time Stefani has been on the show since Season 9.

So excited @nbcthevoice eeeeeeek #rightaroundthecorner #blindauditions gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Feb 13, 2017 at 3:31pm PST

According to AOL, Gwen Stefani didn’t even know who Shelton was before his time on The Voice. Despite having more than a few hits in the country music world, Stefani wasn’t aware that Shelton even existed. That all changed with the popularity of the show and Stefani made her debut as a coach in Season 7.

E! News reports that Stefani also commented about her collaboration with Shelton last year. Despite their heated romance together, the No Doubt alum admitted that she was worried about singing with the country star. She even forgot what he sounded like and felt “super awkward” when he first emailed her a sample of the track.

Fortunately, Stefani was impressed after listening to the song and wrote a verse of her own. The two have since performed the duet on a number of different occasions, allowing them to work alongside each other in a greater capacity. It’s also made Stefani re-think her taste in music.

“Trust me, I’m the biggest Blake Shelton fan ever now,” she stated. “I know all of his music.”

Meanwhile, ET Online is reporting that Rossdale recently opened up about how his split with Stefani influenced his own music. Following their emotional breakup, Rossdale admitted that he decided to avoid using breakup songs in his new album because he wanted to give a more positive vibe. The comments were a subtle hit at Stefani and Shelton, who both incorporated songs about their divorces in their latest works.

Rossdale also shared how he doesn’t want to talk about his split in the press and only had good things to say about his former wife. Stefani and Shelton have not commented about Rossdale’s recent revelations.

The new season of The Voice is set to premiere on February 27 on NBC, check out a preview that Gwen posted on Instagram below.

Tell us! Do you think Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will get pregnant in 2017? Let us know in the comments.

This is crazy! @nbcthevoice gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Feb 22, 2017 at 5:47pm PST

[Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images]