Karrueche Tran Restraining Order: Why Chris Brown Could Face Jail Sentence

Karrueche Tran’s ex-boyfriend Chris Brown could potentially be heading to jail for six months if he ends up violating the restraining order that the socialite has filed against him.

As previously revealed, via TMZ, Karrueche Tran filed the court documents earlier this week, stressing that she fears for her life — especially after allegedly having received death threats from the R&B singer, who has told her on multiple occasions that if he can’t be with her, nobody can.

The documents, filed by Karrueche, also reveal how Chris Brown punched Tran in her stomach on several occasions while violent outbursts from the 28-year-old were very common throughout the couple’s three-year relationship, Tran claims.

Now that the restraining order is effective, Chris has been ordered to stay away from Karrueche and her family members, and according to Hollywood Life, if Brown even attempts to get in contact with Tran in any sort of way, he will see himself facing time behind bars.

Criminal attorney Jonathan Kelman tells Hollywood Life that Chris Brown is best to keep his distance from Karrueche Tran. While it’s very clear that the “Forever” hitmaker doesn’t want to move on from Karrueche, she has made it known that there’ll never be a reconciliation between the two and that Chris needs to respect her decision.

Karrueche has noted how Brown would harass her via social media when she’s dating someone new, which has often affected the relationships she’s tried to build with other men, fearing that Chris’ provoking attitude and threatening behavior could tarnish any chance of Karrueche Tran moving on with her life.

“If I were Chris Brown’s lawyer, my message would be quite simple. Stay away from Karrueche Tran, 28, or else you could be heading back to jail,” Kelman explains. “Karrueche has filed a civil restraining order against him; the punishment, if he breaks it, could be up to six months in jail.”

Given Chris Brown’s history of violent outbursts and abuse claims from other women, it would not come as a surprise to Jonathan if the 28-year-old was still planning to reach out to Karrueche Tran.

Kelman notes that making any sort of threatening behavior through social media or via text messages will only lengthen Chris Brown’s time in jail. He won’t know how serious this restraining order is until a judge decides to put him behind bars for a year for harassment, breaching court orders, and emotional distress.

“The most important thing is that he does not do anything stupid and stays away from both Karrueche and her family. But what he actually will do remains to be seen, because he can be unpredictable…which has got him into trouble in the past.”

Earlier this week, the same outlet revealed that Karrueche Tran’s restraining order has shocked some of Chris Brown’s closest pals, including his ex-girlfriend Rihanna.

According to Hollywood Life, Rihanna was stunned to hear about Karrueche’s claims, confessing to her abusive past while dating the R&B singer. Despite having formed a friendship after their split, the “Work” pop star was undeniably disappointed to hear about Brown’s continuous violent behavior.

Rihanna resonates with Karrueche since she was also caught up in a horrific fight with her then-boyfriend after having left a pre-Grammys part in 2009, leaving the 29-year-old bruised and battered.

Chris Brown has strongly denied the allegations that have been made against him, telling fans via Instagram earlier this week that they should not believe everything they read on the internet, strongly implying that he’s not guilty of the things he’s been accused of.

What do you think? Would Karrueche Tran go through all this trouble in filing a restraining order if there wasn’t some truth behind it?

[Featured Image by Noam Galai/Getty Images]