WWE News: Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar May Have Serious Problems at Wrestlemania 33

Brock Lesnar and Goldberg will have their final battle at Wrestlemania 33, but there is some major concern about their match in Orlando being rejected by the WWE Universe like it was at Wrestlemania 20 based on the way WWE is building to the event. The Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar feud has been ongoing since October and is headed to the grandest stage of them all with extremely high expectations from the WWE Universe.

Originally, WWE officials were planning for Goldberg to have one final match with Brock at WWE Survivor Series, which would have led him into a WWE Hall of Fame induction this year. However, Vince McMahon had a change of heart and Goldberg shocked the WWE Universe by defeating Lesnar in less than a minute and a half at the PPV to reemerge into the fray and change the landscape of WWE programming.

At the WWE Royal Rumble, Goldberg embarrassed Lesnar again with a quick elimination from the match, which has forced The Beast to give an ultimatum to “Da Man” for one final match on the grandest stage of them all. Goldberg vs. Lesnar has a ton of momentum heading into Wrestlemania 33, but that could prove to be a problem because the WWE Universe could hijack their match again and ruin the end of their rivalry.

Before the grandest stage of them all, Goldberg will have an opportunity to capture the WWE Universal Title from Kevin Owens at WWE FastLane next Sunday. The expectation is Goldberg will win the championship and go on to defend it against Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania. The WWE Universe has embraced Goldberg’s return to WWE programming, but the fans may have an issue with him winning the Raw’s Universal Title.

According to a new report, WWE officials taking the title off Owens and putting it on Goldberg heading into Wrestlemania could turn the fans off the Goldberg vs. Lesnar feud at the worst possible time. It’s not that a title run for Goldberg wouldn’t be fun, but the Wrestlemania crowd is aware of what WWE has planned for the show, so they would know that Lesnar is expected to leave Orlando as the WWE Universal Champion.

The WWE Universe may not like WWE taking the title away from the feud between Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens in order for WWE to push Goldberg vs. Lesnar down their throats for the third time. Not to mention, the match between Jericho and Owens will be one of the best of the night, but Goldberg vs. Lesnar may not be able to meet the fans’ expectations. That’s exactly what happened thirteen years ago in New York City.

If Goldberg and Brock Lesnar don’t give the WWE Universe an entertaining match on the grandest stage of them all, the fans will let them know. However, the backlash against both men would be the bigger problem in this situation. The belief is Lesnar will be the WWE Universal Champion through WWE Summerslam if not longer. WWE doesn’t want to begin his title reign with that kind of scrutiny from the WWE Universe.

Goldberg’s comeback has surpassed all expectation to this point, but it only takes one bad match for the fans to change their mind. He’s reemerged as one of the company’s most bankable stars. However, Bill Goldberg hasn’t had a good match yet. He’s been fantastic in small doses, but the upcoming Wrestlemania match will be a lot longer than a few minutes. Goldberg vs. Owens at WWE FastLane could be a huge test for Orlando.

The WWE Universe can be unpredictable, especially at Wrestlemania. On paper, Goldberg vs. Lesnar doesn’t need the World Title, but the powers that be may rub the fans the wrong way because they gave too much to their rivalry and took away from the rest of the roster. That has been a consistent issue with WWE relying on part-timers for Wrestlemania every year. We just need to wait and see what happens in Orlando.

[Featured Image by WWE]