‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Feb. 27-Mar. 3: Double Weddings, Affairs

The Bold and The Beautiful spoilers for next week tease heated romances and greater competition in the fashion industry. Sally (Courtney Hope) would get some help from Shirley (Patrika Darbo) to keep Spectra Fashion up and running. Shirley will insist that this is the best way to keep up with the Forresters and Coco (Courtney Grosbeck).

Fashion Wars

The Bold and The Beautiful spoilers tease Sally will try to hold on to her integrity. Unfortunately, she may not have that luxury when things continue on a downward spiral at Spectra. Sally might give up her principles to keep the family’s company afloat. She might also learn that espionage could be a necessity in the fashion industry.

Coco will apply for an internship in Forrester Creations. In her interview, Coco will chirp in that Spectra Fashions could be closing its doors soon. Putting her in enemy territory could be a good move. However, as the battle between the two companies heats up, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Sally’s center might be caught in the crossfire.

Sally would stick to any plan that guarantees success. After all the trouble she went through to make her dreams come true, she will not give up without a fight even if it means resorting to sneaky methods.

Wedding Bells

Corporate issues aside, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will be occupied with their wedding preparations. In fact, the two would be spending most of their time in planning their nuptials. They need to do a fair share of planning since the two couples are planning to hold their wedding overseas in Australia.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggested that Liam (Scott Clifton) and Steffy will announce their plans to tie the knot Down Under. The happy couple is now prepared to announce their plans to their friends and loved ones. The two seem to be caught up in heir own world and are looking forward to the wedding.

While this couple could have a great future together, Brooke and Ridge’s (Thorsten Kaye) wedding, which would also be in Australia, is not a sure thing as of yet. It seems that the couple is having second thoughts about marrying each other and it remains to be seen if they say “I do” in next week’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful.

‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ On Tuesday, Feb. 21, Ivy Plans To Blow Ridge… https://t.co/WDOilKuSvX pic.twitter.com/sbaIzf2XaC — Highlighthwd (@Highlighthwd) February 20, 2017

Speaking of marriage, Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Ridge might not be able to keep their relationship under wraps for long. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers are dropping clues that it is only a matter of time before Eric (John McCook) will realize what is happening between the two. Now that the friends of the taboo lovers are talking about how obvious they are in their affection for each other, they need to be more cautious.

Meanwhile, Charlie (Dick Christie) will be confused about the relationship between the two. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate he would ask his wife for help. As much as he hates delivering unsavory news, he doesn’t want Eric to get hurt either.

Steffy Had The Audacity to Say Sally Dresses Like a Clown on The Bold and the Beautiful https://t.co/CkVSxuYi9j #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/2mCm3NyQyv — Daytime Confidential (@dcconfidential) February 24, 2017

Once Bill (Don Diamont) learns when the wedding will be, he will try his best to get his woman back. The upcoming The Bold and the Beautiful hint that he will do what it takes to make sure Brooke will not be leaving the country to tie the knot with someone else. He has doubts about Ridge and he has no plans of handing Brooke over to the man. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Bill will not back down. He will make sure that Brooke will be a married woman soon and that the love of his life will be wearing his ring. It remains to be seen if Bill’s pleading will change Brooke’s mind.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Feb. 27 to March 3 are just too exciting and it would be interesting to follow how the story will progress next.

