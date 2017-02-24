Bella Hadid, ‘Scary Skinny,’ Still Loves The Weeknd, Who Reportedly Texts Her

Bella Hadid recently went through a very public split from The Weeknd, who reportedly has moved on to Selena Gomez. But Hadid has confessed that she still loves her ex, and a new report claims that he’s even stayed in touch with her amid his alleged romance with Selena.

Gomez “could not tolerate it if The Weeknd still keeps in touch with his ex Bella Hadid,” reported Ace Showbiz, which cited a report from Life & Style claiming that Selena has gone so far as to threaten to “dump her new beau upon catching him texting” Bella.

The report alleges that Gomez and The Weeknd (real name: Abel Tesfaye) battled because he continued to text Hadid. A source revealed just how far that alleged fight went.

“Selena was so angry, she threatened to end the relationship unless Abel cuts off all contact with Bella.”

The insider also said that Tesfaye and Hadid “only speak occasionally.” But The Weeknd allegedly has a reason for wanting to stay in touch with Bella rather than appease Gomez by cutting off contact.

“But he’s a very independent guy, and he won’t be told what to do by Selena,” explained the source. “He finds her neediness a major turnoff.”

Moreover, the insider said that those who are close to Hadid “wouldn’t be surprised if she got back together with Abel one day.”

As for what Bella has said about her feelings for her ex, she offered clues that she continues to feel emotional pain from her breakup, according to Fox News. Hadid was candid about her feelings for him, admitting that she “will always love him” and that the spotlight on her failed romance made it worse.

“It was my first breakup…and so public.”

Bella commented that those looking at her success in continuing her career “might think I handled it so well.” But in reality, she added, “it’s always in your heart, and you always feel it very heavily.”

Hadid also predicted that the pain of the breakup will “be hard for a while,” admitting that “love hurts” and that she will “always respect him, and I’ll always love him.” As for reacting harshly, Bella doesn’t believe in burning bridges.

“Sometimes you want to be sad about it or handle it differently, but at the end of the day, you never want to burn a bridge that you’ve fought so hard to build,” added Hadid.

Bella and the 26-year-old singer had been together for almost two years. A source quoted by Fox News revealed that the couple continues to share “a great deal of love and respect for each other and will remain friends.” The insider attributed the split to conflicting schedules.

“It has been too hard to coordinate their schedules with him finishing and promoting his [Starboy] album,” clarified the source.

“They really tried to make it work.”

Only weeks after the split, Hadid had a close encounter of the awkward kind with her ex. Bella was modeling in the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Paris. Clad in lingerie, she had to strut past The Weeknd as he performed on the catwalk. Hadid even posted about the experience on Instagram.

At that fashion show, however, OK magazine reported that “scary skinny” Bella “shocked crowds with her bony body.” And an insider told the publication that Hadid now is considering allegedly extreme measures to shed even more weight.

“Bella lost so much weight in the lead-up to the Victoria’s Secret show, but she’s not stopping there,” said the source.

Hadid has been open about her diagnosis of Lyme disease, and the insider revealed that her health battle is allegedly causing even more concern about her reported desire to lose more weight.

“It’s a disaster because [Bella is] already on her knees with her Lyme disease but that’s why she’s looking at non-natural ways to slim down even more.”

The source said that Bella doesn’t have “an inch of fat on her body right now,” but despite that Hadid allegedly is “researching lipo, rib removal and even fat freezing to give her a super-small waist – her big obsession right now.”

