‘Teen Mom 2’ Kailyn Lowry Confirms She Is Pregnant Again: Who’s The Daddy?

Kailyn Lowry can’t get away from the rumors of a third baby. And now the Teen Mom 2 star has finally confirmed that she is indeed pregnant. So, who’s is the daddy?

Inside sources close to the reality star have claimed for weeks that she’s expecting a baby. The child will join Lowry’s other two kids – Isaac and Lincoln. Lowry had Isaac with her ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera while Lincoln is a product of her marriage to Javi Marroquin.

After weeks of speculation, Lowry felt like she was forced to come forward and confirm the news – which she calls “exciting” – on her personal website, according to People.

“Please know this was a choice I made, I already know some won’t agree but I’ve been showered with support by the ones I love since I found out”

“Having another child is something I am so happy about and I just can’t wait. My boys are so excited, those who love me are so excited, and I hope that everyone can just be happy for me during this time,” she continued”

Rumors of Lowry’s pregnancy kicked into high gear after she posted a picture of a baby girl on social media. Lowry then told fans that she was open to expanding her family, which only fueled the pregnancy rumors even further.

Then, during an episode of Teen Mom, she admitted that having more kids was appealing, despite her recent divorce with Marroquin. The comments were surprising because Kailyn Lowry divorced Marroquin over the same issue. He wanted to have more kids while Lowry said she wanted to focus on her career.

Lowry then shared a few photos on Instagram that appeared to display a small baby bump. Fans were quick to pick up on the development and asked Lowry is she was pregnant. Lowry denied the rumors and told fans that she simply gained a few extra pounds over winter.

The rumors, however, didn’t stop. OK Magazine reports that Lowry later wrote a few cryptic tweets that made fans wonder once again if she is expecting. “I may not have always made the best choices, but I will say today I’m happy and my heart is so full,” Lowry posted.

“Remember that life’s greatest lessons are usually learned at the worst time and from the worst mistakes.”

Although some fans speculated that Lowry was talking about Marroquin, and that he might be the father, insiders claim the baby daddy is the man Marroquin caught in Lowry’s home on Teen Mom. As fans will recall, Marroquin was dropping Lincoln off at Lowry’s home when he noticed a mysterious car parked outside.

“I texted her and said can I drop Lincoln off and she was like, ‘I’m at Walmart right now come in an hour,'” Marroquin explained.

“We pull up earlier since Kail’s car was there and we see another car I knock on the door, Lincoln goes in and I said, ‘Let me get my stuff’ and she won’t let me in. I’m like not leaving my son with another dude here, not happening.”

According to Radar Online, Lowry is preparing for a book tour for her latest offering, Hustle and Heart? Lowry asked fans on social media if she should go on tour to promote the book. While most agreed with the idea, others told her that she should remain home and take care of the family.

In fact, The Hollywood Gossip is reporting that Lowry has been criticized a lot lately for being a negligent mother. Apart from starring in Teen Mom 2, Lowry is currently going to college, hosting an after-show for the reality series, and taking care of her two children.

“The thing is she’ll be gone from her kids even more now just to have an extra buck in her pocket poor kids,” one fan commented. “Don’t you have school to finish? Or is the book tour your chance to delay graduation again?”

Lowry fired back by saying she could do the tour strictly on the weekends, which wouldn’t interfere with classes. She did not address how the tour might affect her children or her pregnancy.

