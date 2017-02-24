Beyonce Not Performing At Coachella Over Pregnancy? Who Will Replace Her?

Beyonce, who was originally supposed to headline Coachella 2017, will not be performing any longer due to concerns with her pregnancy with twins. Who will be the superstar’s replacement?

The public has been wondering since the day that Beyonce announced that she was pregnant with twins whether or not she would be able to perform at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in April.

#Beyonce #Oshun ???? ????: @danielavesco A post shared by Beyoncé (@beylite) on Feb 15, 2017 at 9:28am PST

Not to worry, the Associated Press has confirmed that Beyonce will be performing at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival to make up for her missed performance.

The superstar singer — who announced three weeks ago that she and her husband, Jay Z, were expecting twins on Instagram — issued a joint statement with her Parkwood Entertainment company and Coachella producer Goldenvoice, saying that she had to cancel her performance.

“Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyoncé has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. “However, Goldenvoice and Parkwood are pleased to confirm that she will be a headliner at the 2018 festival. Thank you for understanding.”

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Beyonce would have been the first female headliner at Coachella since Bjork in 2007.

In an interview with USA Today, an ob-gyn and fertility specialist named Sheeva Talebian confirmed that only mild movement and exercise would be safe for the singer, but if there were no complications, a performance would have been okay.

“In an uncomplicated pregnancy, exercise, dancing, movement is all 100% safe and acceptable and, in fact, encouraged. “There is no medical reason for not being active unless there are concerns about the pregnancy. Beyoncé should be the poster child for pregnancy — she should be out there doing her thing.”

Add Davidov, the Director of Gynecology at Staten Island University and the Northwell Health System, agreed in that a performance would be safe as long as Beyonce had no other problems with her pregnancy.

“If there are no problems and it’s early in the pregnancy, I would advise her, go ahead and dance, just don’t do anything crazy — don’t do what Lady Gaga did at the Super Bowl.”

However, there has not been much research about women who are pregnant with twins and the effects of exercising and stress.

Congrats @Beyonce x1000! A post shared by Beyoncé (@beylite) on Feb 2, 2017 at 5:42am PST

“It’s more complicated with twins because there’s an increased risk from the get-go, because in general there’s a higher risk for pre-term labor and delivery. But if you’re active, does that increase the risk? We don’t know the answer because it’s not been studied.”

Regardless, Beyonce has decided to play it safe and live out the rest of her pregnancy without any hectic performance schedules.

Beyonce is already a mother to 5-year-old Blue Ivy Carter.

???? A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 23, 2017 at 2:07pm PST

Beyonce’s last performance was at the Grammy Awards last week and the singer was already noticeably pregnant and sat down while she sang her songs “Love Drought” and “Sandcastles.”

Goldenvoice has not yet announced who will be replacing Beyonce at the highly-anticipated annual music festival in Indio, California.

Although, according to the Press-Enterprise, some of the artists rumored to take her place as the Coachella headliner could be her very own husband Jay Z, Kanye West, Green Day, Daft Punk, The Weeknd, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, or Taylor Swift.

Tinted ????: @willnichols A post shared by Coachella (@coachella) on Apr 24, 2016 at 3:35pm PDT

Fans will have to wait until Goldenvoice makes an official announcement regarding Beyonce’s replacement act.

#Beyonce #Blue A post shared by Beyoncé (@beylite) on Feb 2, 2017 at 4:13am PST

Who do you think is going to replace Beyonce as the headliner at Coachella 2017? Let us know what you think in the comment section below.

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Stringer/Getty Images]